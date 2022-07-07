 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story topical

Sabres' attempt to acquire Matt Murray nixed by goalie's no-trade list

  • Updated
  • 0
APTOPIX Senators Canadiens Hockey

Montreal Canadiens right wing Josh Anderson (17) blasts the puck past Ottawa Senators goaltender Matt Murray (30) during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Ottawa on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)

 Sean Kilpatrick
Support this work for $1 a month

MONTREAL – Kevyn Adams will have to continue searching for a goalie to work in tandem with Craig Anderson.

Equipped with cap space ahead of the NHL draft Thursday, the Sabres tried to acquire two-time Stanley Cup champion Matt Murray of the Ottawa Senators. A source confirmed the report by Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet that Murray blocked the move with his 10-team no trade list, which included Buffalo.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

The deal would have come with some risk. Murray, 28, has underperformed in three straight seasons since winning consecutive Stanley Cups with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2016 and 2017. He’s posted an .899 save percentage and 3.23 goals-against average in two seasons since joining the Senators in 2020.

Injuries are one of the reasons behind his struggles, including a concussion that forced him to miss the final 25 games of the 2021-22 season. He’s expected to resume skating next week, according to a report by Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun. Murray worked with Sabres goalie coach Mike Bales in Pittsburgh.

People are also reading…

Murray is under contract with Ottawa for two more seasons at a $6.25 million annual cap hit, but he’s owed $7 million and $8 million in 2022-23 and 2023-24, respectively. If completed, the Sabres would have received a draft pick from the Senators to take on Murray’s contract, a source said. The length of the contract would fit with Adams’ plan to add a bridge option to provide stability in goal until prospects Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and/or Devon Levi are ready to start for Buffalo.

The Sabres have scoured the goalie market in recent weeks with a focus on acquiring one via trade. The acquisition cost for most goalies is high because there are several teams trying to upgrade at the position. Buffalo owns three picks in the first round of the draft Thursday at picks 9, 16 and 28.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News Sports Reporter

I've covered the Sabres and National Hockey League for The Buffalo News since November 2018. My previous work included coverage of the Pittsburgh Pirates and University of Pittsburgh athletics for DKPittsburghSports.com.

Related to this story

Victor Olofsson's contract at the 'top' of Sabres' priority list ahead of draft

Victor Olofsson's contract at the 'top' of Sabres' priority list ahead of draft

A new contract for winger Victor Olofsson is atop general manager Kevyn Adams’ priority list ahead of a draft in which the Sabres own picks 9, 16 and 28. Olofsson, 26, is a restricted free agent after completing his third NHL season – remarkably, only his first featuring a full 82-game schedule – and the negotiation can’t be simple for either side.

Intriguing first-round draft targets for Sabres at picks 9, 16, 28

Intriguing first-round draft targets for Sabres at picks 9, 16, 28

Equipped with a trio of first-round draft picks, Buffalo Sabres General Manager Kevyn Adams will soon bolster his already deep prospect pool. However, the Sabres won’t have first dibs when the draft is held July 7-8 in Montreal. They own picks 9, 16 and 28 in the first round, the latter two of which were acquired in the Jack Eichel and Sam Reinhart trades, respectively.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Sabres re-sign goalie Craig Anderson to one-year deal

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News