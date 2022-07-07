Sabres' attempt to acquire Matt Murray nixed by goalie's no-trade list

MONTREAL – Kevyn Adams will have to continue searching for a goalie to work in tandem with Craig Anderson.

Equipped with cap space ahead of the NHL draft Thursday, the Sabres tried to acquire two-time Stanley Cup champion Matt Murray of the Ottawa Senators. A source confirmed the report by Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet that Murray blocked the move with his 10-team no trade list, which included Buffalo.

Mike Harrington: At the top and as the Sabres make their three choices, there's lot to watch as the NHL draft opens "General manager Kevyn Adams is slated to pick at Nos. 9, 16 and 28. He's going to get good players. And he doesn't have to sweat out what's going on at the top, where Montreal has the No. 1 pick no one in hockey seems to know the identity of," writes Mike Harrington.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The deal would have come with some risk. Murray, 28, has underperformed in three straight seasons since winning consecutive Stanley Cups with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2016 and 2017. He’s posted an .899 save percentage and 3.23 goals-against average in two seasons since joining the Senators in 2020.

Injuries are one of the reasons behind his struggles, including a concussion that forced him to miss the final 25 games of the 2021-22 season. He’s expected to resume skating next week, according to a report by Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun. Murray worked with Sabres goalie coach Mike Bales in Pittsburgh.

Murray is under contract with Ottawa for two more seasons at a $6.25 million annual cap hit, but he’s owed $7 million and $8 million in 2022-23 and 2023-24, respectively. If completed, the Sabres would have received a draft pick from the Senators to take on Murray’s contract, a source said. The length of the contract would fit with Adams’ plan to add a bridge option to provide stability in goal until prospects Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and/or Devon Levi are ready to start for Buffalo.

The Sabres have scoured the goalie market in recent weeks with a focus on acquiring one via trade. The acquisition cost for most goalies is high because there are several teams trying to upgrade at the position. Buffalo owns three picks in the first round of the draft Thursday at picks 9, 16 and 28.