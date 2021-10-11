 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sabres assign winger JJ Peterka to Rochester Americans
0 comments

Sabres assign winger JJ Peterka to Rochester Americans

Support this work for $1 a month
Sabres Red Wings

Buffalo Sabres forward JJ Peterka skates with the puck against the Detroit Red Wings during the first period at the KeyBank Center on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News)

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News

JJ Peterka's impressive training camp wasn't enough to earn a spot on the Buffalo Sabres' roster.

Peterka, a 19-year-old winger, was assigned to the Rochester Americans following practice Monday. He had three goals and four points in five preseason games after spending last season with EHC Red Bull Munchen of Germany's DEL.

Peterka was drafted in the second round, 34th overall, in October 2020. The Sabres plan to carry 14 forwards entering the regular season, which begins Thursday in Buffalo against Montreal.

The forward group is currently Jeff Skinner, Casey Mittelstadt, Vinnie Hinostroza, Rasmus Asplund, Tage Thompson, Victor Olofsson, Zemgus Girgensons, Cody Eakin, Kyle Okposo, Anders Bjork, Dylan Cozens, Drake Caggiula, John Hayden and Arttu Ruotsalainen.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: How do Buffalo Niagara's small-market realities impact negotiations over the Bills stadium?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News Sports Reporter

I've covered the Sabres and National Hockey League for The Buffalo News since November 2018. My previous work included coverage of the Pittsburgh Pirates and University of Pittsburgh athletics for DKPittsburghSports.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News