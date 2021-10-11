Sabres assign winger JJ Peterka to Rochester Americans

JJ Peterka's impressive training camp wasn't enough to earn a spot on the Buffalo Sabres' roster.

Peterka, a 19-year-old winger, was assigned to the Rochester Americans following practice Monday. He had three goals and four points in five preseason games after spending last season with EHC Red Bull Munchen of Germany's DEL.

Peterka was drafted in the second round, 34th overall, in October 2020. The Sabres plan to carry 14 forwards entering the regular season, which begins Thursday in Buffalo against Montreal.

The forward group is currently Jeff Skinner, Casey Mittelstadt, Vinnie Hinostroza, Rasmus Asplund, Tage Thompson, Victor Olofsson, Zemgus Girgensons, Cody Eakin, Kyle Okposo, Anders Bjork, Dylan Cozens, Drake Caggiula, John Hayden and Arttu Ruotsalainen.

