Sabres assign Matt Savoie to junior team, 21 others headed to Rochester

The Buffalo Sabres trimmed their training camp roster to 33 players following their preseason win Saturday by making 22 cuts, including prospect Matt Savoie.

Savoie, who was drafted ninth overall by the Sabres in July, will re-join the Winnipeg Ice of the Western Hockey League after appearing in three preseason games with Buffalo.

Twenty-one players were assigned to the Rochester Americans, who open training camp Monday in Blue Cross Arena: Brandon Biro, Filip Cederqvist, Aleksandr Kisakov, Tyson Kozak, Jiri Kulich, Brett Murray, Isak Rosen, Lukas Rousek, Linus Weissbach, Oskari Laaksonen, Mason Jobst, Michael Mersch, Kohen Olischefski, Josh Passolt, Brendan Warren, Zach Berzolla, Mitch Eliot, Ethan Prow, Peter Tischke, Michael Houser and Beck Warm.

The Sabres must trim their roster to 23 players by Monday, Oct. 10 at 5 p.m. Their next preseason game is Tuesday night against the Carolina Hurricanes in KeyBank Center.

There were no surprises among the largest round of cuts yet. Savoie, 18, appeared in three preaseason games following an impressive performance at the Prospects Challenge early this month, but he was always expected to play another season of junior hockey.

Savoie will be among the top players in the WHL, and he is expected to represent Canada at the IIHF World Junior Championship.

The Sabres did not place anyone on waivers and chose to keep all of their veteran players on two-way contracts: Sean Malone, Riley Sheahan, Kale Clague, Jeremy Davies, Chase Priskie, Lawrence Pilut and Malcolm Subban. That group, Pilut excluded, will need to clear waivers to be sent to Rochester.

With Houser and Warm headed to Rochester, the Sabres still have three goalies in camp: Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Eric Comrie and Craig Anderson.