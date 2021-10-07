Sabres assign forwards Jack Quinn, Brett Murray to Rochester

Don Granato's roster for the Buffalo Sabres continued to take shape Thursday with 2020 first-round draft pick Jack Quinn and power forward Brett Murray assigned to the Rochester Americans.

Quinn, a 20-year-old winger, had his best performance of training camp Tuesday in Pittsburgh, assisting on Murray's first-period goal and scoring during the nine-round shootout after receiving 11:56 of ice time between regulation and overtime. Murray, a 6-foot-5 winger, was the Sabres' best player at the Prospects Challenge and performed well at training camp, but he was unable to supplant veteran forward John Hayden.

Additionally, defenseman Jimmy Schuldt and goalie Aaron Dell were assigned to the Amerks after clearing waivers.

Quinn, who was drafted eighth overall by Buffalo, is expected to play a prominent role for the Amerks this season. He skated at center during a portion of training camp and that experiment may continue in Rochester. Quinn started training camp slow after missing the final game of the Prospects Challenge for what Amerks coach Seth Appert called "load management."