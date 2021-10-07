Sabres assign forwards Jack Quinn, Brett Murray to Rochester

Don Granato's roster for the Buffalo Sabres continued to take shape Thursday with 2020 first-round draft pick Jack Quinn and power forward Brett Murray assigned to the Rochester Americans.
Quinn, a 20-year-old winger, had his best performance of training camp Tuesday in Pittsburgh, assisting on Murray's first-period goal and scoring during the nine-round shootout after receiving 11:56 of ice time between regulation and overtime. Murray, a 6-foot-5 winger, was the Sabres' best player at the Prospects Challenge and performed well at training camp, but he was unable to supplant veteran forward John Hayden.
Additionally, defenseman Jimmy Schuldt and goalie Aaron Dell were assigned to the Amerks after clearing waivers.
Quinn, who was drafted eighth overall by Buffalo, is expected to play a prominent role for the Amerks this season. He skated at center during a portion of training camp and that experiment may continue in Rochester. Quinn started training camp slow after missing the final game of the Prospects Challenge for what Amerks coach Seth Appert called "load management."
Quinn underwent season-ending surgery last April to correct a hernia. When the Covid-19 pandemic prevented the Ontario Hockey League from launching a season for 2020-21, Quinn went to Rochester and totaled two goals with seven assists for nine points in 15 games.
Murray, a fourth-round draft choice in 2016, made his NHL debut in May, appearing in the Sabres' final two games of the shortened season. Across the past two seasons in Rochester, Murray has totaled 18 goals and 44 points in 82 games.
Notable absences
Defenseman Rasmus Dahlin and winger Victor Olofsson did not practice with the team Thursday for what Granato called "maintenance." Both are dealing with minor soft-tissue injuries and the Sabres want to be cautious ahead of the season opener on Oct. 14. Neither is expected to be on the ice for practice Friday.
Winger J-J Peterka also missed practice for a lower-body injury and is day to day. Granato said the 19-year-old is dealing with a bruise.
Ramping up
The Sabres practiced for two hours in preparation for their preseason game Saturday against Detroit in KeyBank Center. Goalie Craig Anderson is expected to start and play the entire game for Buffalo.