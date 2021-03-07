Sabres assign defenseman Henri Jokiharju to taxi squad

UNIONDALE – Henri Jokiharju, one of the Buffalo Sabres' promising young defensemen, no longer has a regular spot in the lineup.

Jokiharju, 21, was assigned to the taxi squad before puck drop Sunday against the New York Islanders in Nassau Coliseum. Defenseman Brandon Davidson and forward Casey Mittelstadt were promoted to the active roster.

Jokiharju was set to be a healthy scratch in consecutive games. According to Evolving-Hockey.com, Jokiharju ranks last among Sabres defensemen in generating shot quality in 5-on-5 situations. He has one goal with one assist and a minus-7 rating in 17 games this season.

Coach Ralph Krueger told the media to not "overvalue" Jokiharju's assignment to the taxi squad, as this might be a temporary move to open a roster spot for Davidson.

"Although he had experience before he came to Buffalo, we do see this as a sophomore season for him, and we did expect that he would possibly want to be doing more and get more active and more involved than he was last year," said Krueger. "I think his strength lies in his ability to solve under pressure, to maintain possession for the group and to play a simple game from the inside, out.