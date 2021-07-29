Sabres are getting thrifty with their spending as GM Kevyn Adams resets his core

For the last five seasons, the Buffalo Sabres have been pushing to the brink of the NHL's salary cap. It's gotten them nowhere. So they're going with a different approach.
With last week's trades of Sam Reinhart and Rasmus Ristolainen, Wednesday's free-agent defections of Linus Ullmark and Jake McCabe and the likely trade of Jack Eichel, the club's 2021-22 payroll will be markedly lower than the last couple of years.
An internal cap foisted upon the front office by owners Terry and Kim Pegula? Nope, general manager Kevyn Adams insisted Thursday. It's a reset of the franchise core in preparation for the next bump in salary in coming seasons.
According to Capfriendly.com, the Sabres' total cap spending was $80.7 million last season, just under the NHL limit of $81.5 million. The club spent $82.8 million in 2019-20, going over the limit through the use of long-term injured reserve. It has been within at least $6.2 million of the limit every year since 2016-17, but it won't be anywhere near that mark in the upcoming season.
As of Thursday, after a wave of low-budget signings the last two days, the Sabres' cap figure stands at just $52.2 million – ahead of only Ottawa and Detroit.
Sabres coach Don Granato has shuffled his staff for his first full season behind the bench with a series of announcements made by the team Thursday.
In speaking to reporters Thursday in KeyBank Center, Adams said the payroll strategy is centered around not boxing out young players from roster spots. Ullmark, for example, signed for four years in Boston and reportedly wanted six from the Sabres, a scenario that would have severely impacted the development curve and playing time of Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, the team's top prospect goalie.
The strategy is to take a measured approach now so the Sabres can make waves in future years with veteran players to augment the roster. From this UFA period, names like Blake Coleman (Calgary), Brandon Saad (St. Louis) and Ryan Suter (Dallas) would be examples of the kind of players the Sabres would like to be involved with in the future.
Free agency in general leads to overpays and contracts that teams later regret, but it's the way you finish off your team once you've developed your prospects to the point that they have become playoff contenders.
"When we are ready to strike, in a position that we have got this core ready to move forward, you want to see you have the flexibility financially to go and make those decisions," Adams said. "We know where we are right now. We know what we have to build toward. But if you get yourself in a position where then you can't take a step forward, however long that time is down the road, you're not going to be able to strike."
MONEY ON THE BOOKS
Buffalo Sabres spending in recent seasons
Year Total Cap Cap Limit
2021-22 $52.2* $81.5
2020-21 $80.7 $81.5
2019-20 $82.8** $81.5
2018-19 $76.6 $79.5
2017-18 $68.8 $75.0
2016-17 $71.6 $73.0
2015-16 $61.7 $71.4
* as of Thursday
** Use of LTIR took figure over the cap
Dollars in millions. Source: Capfriendly.com
Several teams that have seemed to be good fits to acquire Eichel don't look that way anymore.
Another aspect of the payroll is the wary eye Adams must cast on the immediate future with his restricted free agents such as Rasmus Dahlin, Henri Jokiharju and Casey Mittelstadt. The GM said he's open to any scenario with Dahlin, be it a shorter-term bridge deal or a long-term contract, but the Sabres have to be careful because Dallas gave young blueliner Miro Heiskanen an eight-year, $67.6 million contract out of his entry-level deal on July 17. It seems unlikely Dahlin would be in that range, but it's possible a long-term deal would hit the Sabres for at least $7 million per season.
"Let's hope we have a lot of good problems like that as we move forward when these young players mature," Adams said. "We're open to any type of scenario. I think Rasmus has been a player that from the day he stepped into this league, everybody sees the gifts he has. He's excited to be here.
"Even from my end of the year meeting with him, you can see that he started to develop a little bit of a leadership and responsibility, that 'I want to be the best player I can be.' And I think that attitude is infectious. So he's a really important player for us."
Adams said the Sabres' strategy for free agency was to stay "targeted" and "disciplined." The most expensive signing was Vinnie Hinostroza's one-year, $1.05 million deal, and the Sabres also took on Will Butcher's $3.73 million contract in a salary dump trade by New Jersey.
But what happens when the Sabres trade Eichel? His $10 million comes off the books and the Sabres will definitely need to take some contracts, either in that deal or other acquisitions, to make the cap floor of $60.2 million.
There's not much new on Eichel. Adams said the club remains in talks with some teams – most NHL observers are pegging Anaheim, Vegas and the New York Rangers as the top contenders – but is reportedly holding firm on his demand of at least four pieces back in return for his franchise player.
"What's critically important to make sure is clear is that we're in control of this process, we have a player under contract, we don't feel any pressure," Adams said. "If there's a deal out there that we feel is the right thing for the Buffalo Sabres ... we'd be open to it. We're not in a position where we feel that we're just going to do something to do it. That doesn't make any sense."