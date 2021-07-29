Sabres are getting thrifty with their spending as GM Kevyn Adams resets his core

"Even from my end of the year meeting with him, you can see that he started to develop a little bit of a leadership and responsibility, that 'I want to be the best player I can be.' And I think that attitude is infectious. So he's a really important player for us."

Adams said the Sabres' strategy for free agency was to stay "targeted" and "disciplined." The most expensive signing was Vinnie Hinostroza's one-year, $1.05 million deal, and the Sabres also took on Will Butcher's $3.73 million contract in a salary dump trade by New Jersey.

But what happens when the Sabres trade Eichel? His $10 million comes off the books and the Sabres will definitely need to take some contracts, either in that deal or other acquisitions, to make the cap floor of $60.2 million.

There's not much new on Eichel. Adams said the club remains in talks with some teams – most NHL observers are pegging Anaheim, Vegas and the New York Rangers as the top contenders – but is reportedly holding firm on his demand of at least four pieces back in return for his franchise player.

"What's critically important to make sure is clear is that we're in control of this process, we have a player under contract, we don't feel any pressure," Adams said. "If there's a deal out there that we feel is the right thing for the Buffalo Sabres ... we'd be open to it. We're not in a position where we feel that we're just going to do something to do it. That doesn't make any sense."