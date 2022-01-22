 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sabres announce winger Jack Quinn to miss at least 4 weeks with injury
Dallas Stars at Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres right winger Jack Quinn skates with the puck.

 Robert Kirkham / Buffalo News

Sabres winger Jack Quinn will miss at least four weeks with a lower-body injury suffered during his second career NHL game, coach Don Granato announced Saturday morning.

Quinn, 20, underwent an MRI on Friday to determine the severity of the injury that didn't force him from the 5-4 loss to Dallas on Thursday night. He scored his first career NHL goal in the first period, a wrist shot on the power play that went bar down to beat Braden Holtby, and recorded an assist for a multipoint game.

Granato added the nature of Quinn's injury typically keeps a player out between four and six weeks.

This was Quinn's first opportunity to seize a full-time role on the Sabres. The club was already without forwards Casey Mittelstadt, Kyle Okposo, Zemgus Girgensons and Vinnie Hinostroza. 

Hinostroza is also out at least four weeks with a lower-body injury, while Girgensons and Mittelstadt could be ready to return Tuesday night in Ottawa. Okposo is aiming to be back during the trip to the West Coast, which begins next Saturday in Arizona.

Defenseman Will Butcher is day to day with an upper-body injury after he left in the first period Thursday night. Butcher will be replaced by Jacob Bryson, who missed the past four games. 

