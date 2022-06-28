 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sabres announce schedule for development camp

  • Updated
Samuelsson -Sabres-Prospect-Development Camp-Scull-Harborcenter

Buffalo Sabres prospect Mattias Samuelsson during development camp on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. (Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News)

 By Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
The Sabres development camp will be held July 13-16 at LECOM Harborcenter.

The on-ice sessions July 13-15 are free and open to the public on a first come, first served basis.

The French Connection Tournament, a three-on-three event, will be held at 9:15 a.m. on July 16 at requires tickets. Season ticket holders will receiver priority access, the Sabres said. Tickets are free and limited to two per account and can be claimed beginning July 7.

The tournament will be streamed on Sabres.com and the team’s social media channels.

Camp rosters will be announced at a later date, but players whom the Sabres select in next month’s NHL Draft are expected to attend.

Here is the schedule (subject to change):

July 13: Session One, 2:30-3:30 p.m.; Session Two, 4-5 p.m.

July 14: Session One, 9:30-10:30 a.m.; Session Two, 11 a.m.-noon.

July 15: Session One, 9:15-10:15 a.m.; Session Two, 10:45-11:45 a.m.

July 16: French Connection Tournament, 9:15 a.m.

  

