Sabres announce 'Reverse Retro' jersey schedule starts Feb. 11
Sabres jersey Adidas 1

The Sabres' reverse retro look is part of a leaguewide program announced Monday. 

 Photo courtesy of Adidas

The Buffalo Sabres have announced a six-game schedule of home games that will see them wear their new "Reverse Retro" alternate jersey.

The "butter knives" sweater will be worn for the two-game series against Washington on Feb. 11 and 13, the two-gamer against New Jersey on Feb. 20 and 22, the Feb. 26 game against Philadelphia and the March 11 visit by Pittsburgh.

The jersey is modeled after the team's red alternate jersey that debuted in 2000 and featured a crossed swords logo on the crest. The "goat head" logo that was the team's primary mark from the 1996-2006 red and blacks appears on the shoulders, and there is an updated blue and gold scheme.

All 31 NHL teams are wearing Reverse Retro for a few games this season, and a handful of teams made their debut in them over the weekend.

