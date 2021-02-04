Sabres announce coach Ralph Krueger tests positive for Covid-19

Buffalo Sabres coach Ralph Krueger has tested positive for Covid-19 and will immediately enter the NHL's Covid-19 protocol, the team announced Thursday morning.

Krueger, 61, is in his second year as the team's coach. He is the team's first confirmed positive case. Four players – Taylor Hall, Rasmus Ristolainen, Tobias Rieder and Brandon Montour – are on the NHL's Covid-19 Protocol List but the league does not confirm if they are positive cases or close contacts.

The Sabres have not commented, aside from the 18-word announcement about Krueger's status they posted on their Twitter feed. The team's season was put on pause by the NHL on Tuesday and their next four games have been postponed.

Krueger is required by NHL rules to wear a mask while coaching on the bench during games. He was regularly seen unmasked on the ice during training camp but has been wearing one regularly during practices since the season began, often dropping it from time to time so his instructions can be better heard.