Sabres announce coach Ralph Krueger tests positive for Covid-19

Buffalo Sabres coach Ralph Krueger has tested positive for Covid-19 and will immediately enter the NHL's Covid-19 protocol, the team announced Thursday morning.
Krueger, 61, is in his second year as the team's coach. He is the team's first confirmed positive case. Four players – Taylor Hall, Rasmus Ristolainen, Tobias Rieder and Brandon Montour – are on the NHL's Covid-19 Protocol List but the league does not confirm if they are positive cases or close contacts.
The Sabres have not commented, aside from the 18-word announcement about Krueger's status they posted on their Twitter feed. The team's season was put on pause by the NHL on Tuesday and their next four games have been postponed.
Krueger is required by NHL rules to wear a mask while coaching on the bench during games. He was regularly seen unmasked on the ice during training camp but has been wearing one regularly during practices since the season began, often dropping it from time to time so his instructions can be better heard.
Krueger's positive test would be concerning on its own for the Sabres, but is particularly troubling because of the medical problems assistant coach Don Granato endured early last season. Granato, 53, spent several weeks in Buffalo General Hospital with pneumonia and a near-fatal bacterial infection in his bloodstream. He was on a ventilator to help with his breathing and missed nearly two months of work. Granato is regularly seen in practice wearing what appear to be N-95 medical masks.
The practice facilities for the Sabres, New Jersey Devils, and Minnesota Wild are closed under league directive due to Covid-19, and the Vegas Golden Knights just returned to practice Wednesday after a similar week off the ice. The Sabres were put on pause Tuesday and the earliest they can be back on ice is next Tuesday.
Krueger is believed to be the second NHL coach impacted by the virus this season. While Vegas had only one player on its Covid-19 list, veteran defenseman Alex Pietrangelo, the Golden Knights played games last week with General Manager Kelly McCrimmon and then its AHL coaching staff behind the bench as head coach Peter DeBoer was absent.
DeBoer was not on the ice when the team returned to practice on Wednesday.
Bench and dressing room protocol has received immediate attention from the NHL in the wake of the situations in New Jersey, Buffalo and Minnesota.
As first reported by Sportsnet Thursday morning, the league directed teams late Wednesday to remove the plexiglass behind the team benches to improve ventilation in that area, where players and coaches are tightly bunched. That's not an issue in most arenas as no fans are being admitted.
The league also mandated better spacing in locker room areas, which is going to be a problem in many places, and directed players to no longer arrive at the arena any earlier than 1 hour, 45 minutes before a game. Meetings are now required to be held virtually.
Krueger was hired as the 19th coach in Sabres history by former Sabres General Manager Jason Botterill in May, 2019. It was a second chance for Krueger, nearly six years after he was fired following just a one-year stint as the coach in Edmonton for the 2013 lockout-shortened season.
He was best known for his work in international hockey, both as the coach of the Swiss National team in various tournaments as high as the Olympics, and as the coach of Team Europe in the 2016 World Cup of Hockey. That veteran-laden group, comprised of players from multiple countries, was the surprise of the tournament, advancing to the best-of-3 championship series before losing to Team Canada.
The Sabres were 30-31-8 in last year's virus-shortened season, missing the playoffs by one point. They are 4-4-2 thus far this season. Counting his time in Edmonton, Krueger's NHL record is 53-57-17.
There have been 22 games postponed in the league thus far, including three scheduled for Thursday: Buffalo at the New York Islanders, Pittsburgh at New Jersey and Minnesota at Colorado. Seventeen of the 24 U.S.-based teams have been affected but none of the seven teams in Canada -- who are only playing each other and not crossing the border -- have been impacted.
