Sabres announce black and red scheme returning as third jersey for 12 games

The Goathead is back. And so is black and red.

The Buffalo Sabres gave an official nod to what's been a rumor all summer, announcing Wednesday that their third jersey for the 2022-23 season will be modeled after the primary uniforms the team wore from 1996-2006.

The team said it will not officially reveal the uniform until early November, but unveiled a schedule of 12 games it will be worn. It will debut on 90s Night, which will be Nov. 23 against St. Louis.

The team made the announcement on Twitter and even changed its avatar to red and black with the Goathead logo.

Black and red is BACK. 😤 Our third jersey drops this November. — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) August 31, 2022

Forward and longtime Sabres fan Alex Tuch has said several times since he was acquired last November how much he would love to wear the jerseys the team wore during the Dominik Hasek era.

Tuch's Instagram story earlier Tuesday hinted at the announcement, showing a youngster in the red 2000s alternate with the Goathead logo on the shoulder. There were two eye emojis under the picture, which is presumably of a young Tuch skating on his father's outdoor rink in suburban Syracuse.

Introduced for the opening of then-Marine Midland Arena in 1996, the jerseys were a massive transformation for a franchise that had been in blue and gold since its birth in 1970. The iconic, circular crossed swords logo was ditched for the charging Buffalo, which was openly derided in some quarters. Longtime late Buffalo News hockey columnist Jim Kelley was one of the first to mock the logo as a "goathead," and the name has stuck through the years.

Fans, however, started to warm up to the jersey as the team's fortunes began to improve. Ted Nolan's "hardest working team in hockey" wore them in 1997 for the only Game 7 victory in franchise history, secured on a Derek Plante overtime goal vs. Ottawa.

The Sabres were in red and black for their trips to the Eastern Conference final in 1998, 1999 and 2006, and for the six-game loss to Dallas in the No Goal Stanley Cup final of 1999.

In the mid-2000s, however, fans started clamoring for a return to blue and gold and that started with the "slug" logo the team wore with the the old colors for the 2006-07 season.

The Sabres are also expected to have some sort of "Reverse Retro" jersey this season, although no details of that have been revealed.

The full schedule for the Goathead look, with 7 p.m. starts unless noted:

Nov. 23 vs. St. Louis; Dec. 4 vs. San Jose; Dec. 13 vs. Los Angeles; Dec. 23 vs. Tampa Bay; Dec. 29 vs. Detroit; Jan. 7 vs. Minnesota; Jan. 21 vs. Anaheim, 12:30; Feb. 26 vs. Washington, 1; March 4 vs. Philadelphia, 12:30; March 11 vs. New York Rangers, 5; March 24 vs. New Jersey, April 13 vs. Ottawa.