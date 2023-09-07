Red-and-black jerseys will be worn by the Sabres during 15 of their 41 home games for the 2023-24 season, including a March game against Jack Eichel and the Vegas Golden Knights.

The team announced Thursday each of the 15 games in which they will wear the Goathead uniforms that the franchise used as its primary look from 1996-2006:

Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. New York Islanders, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 29 vs. Colorado Avalanche, 1 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 3 vs. Philadelphia Flyers, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 9 vs. Montreal Canadiens

Tuesday, Dec. 19 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 27 vs. Boston Bruins, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 11 vs. Ottawa Senators, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 17 vs. Chicago Blackhawks, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 6 vs. Dallas Stars, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 13 vs. Los Angeles Kings, 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 2 vs. Vegas Golden Knights, 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 3 vs. Winnipeg Jets, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, March 12 vs. Detroit Red Wings, 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 30 vs. Toronto Maple Leafs, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, April 2 vs. Washington Capitals, 7 p.m.

The red-and-black uniforms returned as an alternate look last season, coinciding with the retirement of Ryan Miller's jersey and the goalie's induction into the team's Hall of Fame. The Sabres went 10-1-1 in the Goathead jerseys, outscoring their opponents 58-36. They scored five or more goals in nine of those 12 games.