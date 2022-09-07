Sabres announce 12 national TV games, multiple time changes

The National Hockey League announced its broadcast schedule for the 2022-23 season Wednesday afternoon and the Buffalo Sabres have 12 national telecasts, including four on TNT and eight on ESPN+/Hulu.

The Sabres' games on TNT are Nov. 2 vs. Pittsburgh, Nov. 30 at Detroit, Dec. 7 at Columbus (faceoff moved to 7:30 from 7) and Feb. 1 vs. Carolina (moved to 7:30 from 7).

Sabres games that will be exclusive to the subscription streaming services of ESPN+ and Hulu are Nov. 4 at Carolina, Dec. 27 at Columbus, Jan. 28 at Minnesota, Feb. 21 vs. Toronto, Feb. 28 vs. Columbus, March 2 at Boston, March 7 at the New York Islanders and March 25, also at the Islanders.

Both games against Columbus, the home game against Toronto and the game in Boston have been moved to 7:30 starts from their originally planned faceoff time of 7 p.m. The March 25 game against the Islanders in UBS Arena has been moved to 5 p.m. from 5:30.

The national schedule leaves 70 games for the Sabres' local broadcasts on MSG, starting with the season and home opener Oct. 13 vs. Ottawa.

Additionally, the NHL has changed the Oct. 20 Sabres game at Calgary to a 9:30 ET start from 9 p.m. and shifted the Black Friday home game Nov. 25 vs. New Jersey to an 8 p.m. start from 7:30.

The Sabres will open training camp Sept. 22 in KeyBank Center, with the exhibition schedule opening Sept. 25 in Washington.