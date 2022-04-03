Sabres almost rally from 3-goal deficit, point streak ends with 5-3 loss

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

MacKenzie Weegar's goal on the power play with 1:35 left in the game secured the win for the Panthers.

Jonathan Huberdeau, Anton Lundell, Anthony Duclair also scored for Florida (48-15-6), which posted five unanswered goals in a come-from-behind win in New Jersey on Saturday. Buffalo (25-34-11) moved one game closer to officially extending its playoff drought to a league-record 11 seasons, though this performance was far better than the Sabres’ previous two against the Panthers.

The difference before the third period was Jacob Bryson losing his edge in the defensive zone, leading to a turnover that resulted in Huberdeau tying the score at 6:18 into the second period. The Sabres then surrendered two goals in a span of 1:05, capped by Duclair’s short side shot from the right circle over goalie Dustin Tokarski’s glove to make it 3-1.

This was one of Buffalo’s sloppier performances since the beginning of an impressive March in which it posted an 8-3-3 record. Turnovers gave the Panthers extended time in the offensive zone, a recipe for disaster against an opponent that entered the game with 20 more goals than any other team in the NHL. The Sabres complicated the game for themselves by overpassing to try to make the perfect play.