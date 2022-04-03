Sabres almost rally from 3-goal deficit, point streak ends with 5-3 loss

Mattias Samuelsson knew where to shoot.
With bruising Florida Panthers defenseman Radko Gudas shoving Buffalo Sabres winger Kyle Okposo in the back, Samuelsson shot where only Okposo could reach. Okposo, the Sabres’ alternate captain, extended his stick to his right to deflect the puck past Panthers goalie Spencer Knight for the game’s opening goal.
It was of few highlights for the Sabres through the first 40 minutes Sunday afternoon in KeyBank Center.
Then, the Sabres scored twice in the third period to nearly cut their deficit to one goal before losing 5-3 to the Panthers, whose 102 points are good for second in the NHL.
The Sabres’ point streak ended at eight games, and this was only their second regulation loss in their last 12. They were outshot 22-8 and allowed three goals during a second period in which the Panthers roared back from the early deficit to take a 3-1 lead into the third period.
Jeff Skinner scored on the power play, his 28th goal of the season, during a scramble around Florida’s crease in the third period, and Tage Thompson added his 31st less than two minutes later to make it a one-goal game with 9:41 remaining in regulation. The rally all but ended when Thompson and Samuelsson were called for penalties during the final three minutes.
MacKenzie Weegar's goal on the power play with 1:35 left in the game secured the win for the Panthers.
Jonathan Huberdeau, Anton Lundell, Anthony Duclair also scored for Florida (48-15-6), which posted five unanswered goals in a come-from-behind win in New Jersey on Saturday. Buffalo (25-34-11) moved one game closer to officially extending its playoff drought to a league-record 11 seasons, though this performance was far better than the Sabres’ previous two against the Panthers.
The difference before the third period was Jacob Bryson losing his edge in the defensive zone, leading to a turnover that resulted in Huberdeau tying the score at 6:18 into the second period. The Sabres then surrendered two goals in a span of 1:05, capped by Duclair’s short side shot from the right circle over goalie Dustin Tokarski’s glove to make it 3-1.
This was one of Buffalo’s sloppier performances since the beginning of an impressive March in which it posted an 8-3-3 record. Turnovers gave the Panthers extended time in the offensive zone, a recipe for disaster against an opponent that entered the game with 20 more goals than any other team in the NHL. The Sabres complicated the game for themselves by overpassing to try to make the perfect play.
As always, Buffalo’s most skilled players would have benefitted from Okposo’s hard-nosed, simple approach. Unquestionably the team’s heart-and-soul leader this season, Okposo is having his finest season since signing a seven-year contract with the Sabres on July 1, 2016.
Okposo’s goal at 17:13 into the game, a perfect redirect on Samuelsson’s shot, was the 34-year-old winger’s 18th of the season. He’s on track to reach the 20-goal milestone for the first time since he totaled 22 with the New York Islanders in 2015-16.
Since Don Granato took over as coach last March, Okposo has 20 goals and 50 points in his 76 games in the Sabres’ lineup. He has five points in his last five games despite receiving a heavy dose of defensive zone starts since rejoining Zemgus Girgensons and Cody Eakin on a line on March 17.