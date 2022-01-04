 Skip to main content
Sabres' Alex Tuch, Peyton Krebs, Anders Bjork enter NHL Covid protocol
Sabres' Alex Tuch, Peyton Krebs, Anders Bjork enter NHL Covid protocol

Sabres Devils pregame

Sabres right wing Alex Tuch (89) warms up before a game at KeyBank Center.

 Derek Gee / Buffalo News

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.

The list of unavailable Buffalo Sabres grew Tuesday with forwards Alex Tuch, Peyton Krebs and Anders Bjork entering the NHL's Covid-19 protocol, coach Don Granato told reporters following practice.

Defenseman Henri Jokiharju was also held out from practice Tuesday because the Sabres are awaiting test results. The Sabres are scheduled to host the San Jose Sharks on Thursday night in KeyBank Center.

Winger Kyle Okposo and defenseman Casey Fitzgerald entered protocol following practice Monday. Okposo was on the ice with the team until he was pulled off because of test results. Defenseman Jacob Bryson is also unavailable because of protocols.

