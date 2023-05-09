Sabres forward Alex Tuch will serve as an alternate captain for Team USA in the IIHF Men's World Championship, which begins Friday.
Tuch is competing in the worlds for the first time and is joined on the roster by his younger brother, Luke. Luke Tuch played on Boston University's Frozen Four team and is a former member of the Buffalo Jr. Sabres.
"That's something that I’m really proud to say is this is going to be the first time that my brother and I are going to play on the same hockey team together," said Alex, who set career highs in goals (35) and points (78) this season. "We’re six years apart. We’re very close, but who knows if we’ll ever be able to do it again, so the opportunity presented itself and I had to jump at it, honestly. To wear the USA logo is always something that’s been really special to me in the past and it’s going to continue to be really special for me and I’m going to try to make the country proud."
He has twice played for Team USA in international tournaments and was on the gold medal-winning U.S. team at the 2014 IIHF Under-18 Men’s World Championship.
Nick Bonino, a two-time Stanley Cup winner with the Pittsburgh Penguins, will serve as team captain. Conor Garland, from the Vancouver Canucks, is the other alternate captain.
“We feel really good about the leadership group we’ve named and they will be a positive influence with our entire group,” coach David Quinn said in a news release.
Team USA opens play Friday against Finland at 9:20 a.m. Eastern. All Team USA games can be seen on the NHL Network.