Sabres aim to 'persevere' with Jack Eichel out for the 'foreseeable future'

A once formidable power play has been punchless without Eichel, now amid a 0-for-15 skid over the last nine games. Eichel was not there to slash through lines of the Penguins’ defense, further weakening a Sabres offense that ranks last in the NHL in 5-on-5 goals. Buffalo managed 24 shots on goal and has scored two or fewer goals in eight of the last nine games. They have been shut out five times – including on three occasions during the winless streak -- after failing to score only twice in 69 games last season.

The Sabres are 16 points out of the East Division’s fourth playoff spot with 30 games remaining.

Eichel will miss at least three more games because the NHL’s Covid-19 protocols required him to serve a seven-day quarantine upon returning to Buffalo from an out-of-state consultation with a doctor.

Krueger has declined to say how the injury occurred or if Eichel’s recovery will require surgery. The Sabres aren’t sure when Eichel will return, but there remains optimism that he can return sometime this season. He has not skated with the team since a 5-2 loss to the New York Islanders last Sunday in Nassau Coliseum.