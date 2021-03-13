Sabres aim to 'persevere' with Jack Eichel out for the 'foreseeable future'

Ralph Krueger left his spot behind the Buffalo Sabres’ bench during a first-period TV timeout and walked over to Jeff Skinner, the $9-million-per-season winger who was visibly frustrated after another shift that did not end with a goal.
Krueger leaned forward, motioned to the defensive zone with his right index finger while talking to Skinner and tapped the two-time all-star on the right knee as a gesture of encouragement.
Krueger, the Sabres’ embattled coach amid a trying second season in Buffalo, remains undeterred in his pursuit to the lead his team out of last place in the NHL without five notable players in the lineup.
No strategic or personnel adjustments could fill the void created by the Sabres’ most notable absence: Jack Eichel, the 24-year-old captain, top-line center and face of the franchise. An upper-body injury will keep Eichel out of the lineup for the "foreseeable future,” according to Krueger, and the Sabres’ 3-0 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday night in KeyBank Center illustrated why improvement won’t be easily attainable.
“I really enjoy challenges as a leader, but this is one of the toughest that I’ve seen,” said Krueger. “We need to dig deep and continue to persevere. It is truly a test for us all right now.”
The winless streak is now at 10 – a first for the Sabres (6-16-4) since they lost 14 in a row during the 2014-15 tank season – and Buffalo’s 16 points remain the fewest in the NHL. Veteran forward Riley Sheahan, a 29-year-old who arrived at training camp on a professional tryout, centered the top line.
A once formidable power play has been punchless without Eichel, now amid a 0-for-15 skid over the last nine games. Eichel was not there to slash through lines of the Penguins’ defense, further weakening a Sabres offense that ranks last in the NHL in 5-on-5 goals. Buffalo managed 24 shots on goal and has scored two or fewer goals in eight of the last nine games. They have been shut out five times – including on three occasions during the winless streak -- after failing to score only twice in 69 games last season.
The Sabres are 16 points out of the East Division’s fourth playoff spot with 30 games remaining.
Eichel will miss at least three more games because the NHL’s Covid-19 protocols required him to serve a seven-day quarantine upon returning to Buffalo from an out-of-state consultation with a doctor.
Krueger has declined to say how the injury occurred or if Eichel’s recovery will require surgery. The Sabres aren’t sure when Eichel will return, but there remains optimism that he can return sometime this season. He has not skated with the team since a 5-2 loss to the New York Islanders last Sunday in Nassau Coliseum.
“An injury of this nature just needs more assessment and more time to understand it," Krueger said. “I’m being honest with you, we don’t know for certain the timeframe on it. We just know that it will be some time here from shorter all the way to (season ending), but it’s somewhere in between that.”
The Sabres’ string of bad injury luck began in training camp when forward Zemgus Girgensons suffered a season-ending hamstring injury during an intrasquad scrimmage. Will Borgen emerged as a reliable defenseman, only to suffer a fracture in his right forearm that is expected to keep him out until at least early April.
Jake McCabe, unquestionably the team’s top defenseman, suffered a season-ending knee injury on Feb. 20. Goalie Linus Ullmark has missed nine straight games with a lower body injury and is weeks away from returning. The most recent loss was rookie forward Dylan Cozens, who is day to day with an upper-body injury suffered on a hit Thursday night against the Penguins.
There was also the two-week Covid-19 pause in which nine players landed on the league’s protocol list, including defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen, who was bedridden while enduring several symptoms.
“It (stinks) losing,” defenseman Brandon Montour. “Obviously it’s tough here right now.”
This was supposed to be the season Eichel made a legitimate run at the Hart Trophy. The former second overall draft pick scored a career-high 36 goals in 2019-20 and was expected to skate alongside Taylor Hall, a former league MVP who signed a one-year, $8 million contract with Buffalo in October.
However, Eichel missed the start of training camp with an upper-body injury and a lower-body injury kept him out of the lineup for consecutive games last month. According to a report from the Associated Press, Eichel suffered a rib injury during an on-ice workout at LECOM Harborcenter shortly before training camp.
A message left with Eichel’s agent, Peter Fish, went unanswered.
The rib injury could explain Eichel shooting a career-low 3.3% this season. He was also stricken by bad puck luck and did not have stable linemates like he did in previous seasons.
Yet, at the time of this latest setback, Eichel had two goals with 16 assists for 18 points in 21 games. He quarterbacked one of the league’s top power plays and started to attack opposing defenses with his elite speed.
Then one play altered the course of Eichel’s season. During the third period of the third straight loss on Long Island last Sunday, Islanders winger Casey Cizikas shoved Eichel in the back behind the net. Eichel was in pain on the bench and flexing his neck while talking to a team trainer. Krueger declined to say if the hit was the source of Eichel’s latest injury trouble.
“My focus, 100%, is always on the players that are here and the lineup that is available to us as coaches and we are excited about the challenge that we have and believe we have a strong lineup to deal with the adversity,” said Krueger. “Of course, Jack Eichel is an absolute elite player in this league who drives when he’s healthy a lot of the power that makes the Sabres a threat to other teams on a given night. Now we need to work together.”
Even without Eichel this team should have enough forward depth to create more offensively. Skinner has one goal in 23 games, Hall’s 16 points in 26 games have included only two goals and Eric Staal has three goals in 25 games.
The Sabres are making life easy on goalies, as we saw again Saturday with the Penguins’ Casey DeSmith facing only six shots in the third period.
Krueger is 7-22-4 in his last 33 games as coach, and the Sabres are well on their way to missing the playoffs for a 10th consecutive season.
“It’s not ideal,” Sheahan said about the state of the Sabres. “I know we have better. I think there’s a level of skill and talent in the locker room that could contend with any team in the league. We just kind of have to put it together.”