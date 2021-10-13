Sabres aim to develop, win as young core takes center stage in 2021-22

The veterans are role players, not stars, although Hinostroza, Girgensons, Caggiula and Okposo were standouts during camp. A slow start to the season by anyone could lead to a promotion from the AHL for prospect JJ Peterka. Hayden and Ruotsalainen are on the active roster but expected to not dress Thursday.

It’s unclear how patient Granato and Adams are willing to be if a player has a slow start to the season, especially with the organization prioritizing internal competition.

“I don't know what our end result is gonna look like, but it should be some combination of the personalities in that locker room,” said Granato. “Competitive people, when they hit a down, they get (angry). And when you have non-competitive people, they hit a down, they stay there. They're in a rut. They look for outside help. They don't look within. I think the biggest part of this culture is getting competitive people with the characteristic of being accountable. ... We want guys we can push, and we're definitely going in that direction."

During training camp, the young core’s responses to the media were impressive. Mittelstadt was visibly irritated when asked about outsiders predicting the Sabres to fail. Dahlin expressed excitement for the present and future. Cozens wants to be an immediate difference-maker. But the road to contention will include difficult moments.