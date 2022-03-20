Sabres add to stockpile of draft picks by trading Robert Hagg to Florida

VANCOUVER – Kevyn Adams, the Buffalo Sabres' general manager, made his first pre-deadline trade Sunday, sending defenseman Robert Hagg to the Florida Panthers in exchange for a 2022 sixth-round draft pick, a source confirmed.

Hagg, 27, totaled one goal and eight points while averaging 17:01 of ice time, his highest total since his rookie season in 2018-19, in 48 games with the Sabres. He arrived in the July trade that sent defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen to Philadelphia. Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff was first to report Hagg's trade to Florida.

The teams have yet to announce the trade.

Buffalo also acquired a 2021 first-round draft choice, which they used to select Swedish winger Isak Rosen at No. 14 overall, and a 2023 second-round selection. Hagg played a third-pairing role for Buffalo, mostly with fellow veteran Mark Pysyk, and added a physical edge the Sabres lost when Ristolainen departed.

Hagg ranks second on the club in shorthanded ice time, first in blocked shots and first in hits. He counted just $1.6 million against the Sabres' salary cap. However, the Sabres suddenly have plentiful depth at left-shot defense with Rasmus Dahlin, Mattias Samuelsson, Jacob Bryson and, soon, Owen Power.

The Sabres now own 10 picks in the 2022 draft, including three in the first round.

