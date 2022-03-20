 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sabres add to stockpile of draft picks by trading Robert Hagg to Florida
0 comments
top story

Sabres add to stockpile of draft picks by trading Robert Hagg to Florida

Support this work for $1 a month
Sabres Blue Jackets second

Buffalo Sabres defenseman Robert Hagg (8) gets feisty during a game at KeyBank Center last month.

 Derek Gee / Buffalo News

VANCOUVER – Kevyn Adams, the Buffalo Sabres' general manager, made his first pre-deadline trade Sunday, sending defenseman Robert Hagg to the Florida Panthers in exchange for a 2022 sixth-round draft pick, a source confirmed.

Hagg, 27, totaled one goal and eight points while averaging 17:01 of ice time, his highest total since his rookie season in 2018-19, in 48 games with the Sabres. He arrived in the July trade that sent defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen to Philadelphia. Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff was first to report Hagg's trade to Florida.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

The teams have yet to announce the trade.

Buffalo also acquired a 2021 first-round draft choice, which they used to select Swedish winger Isak Rosen at No. 14 overall, and a 2023 second-round selection. Hagg played a third-pairing role for Buffalo, mostly with fellow veteran Mark Pysyk, and added a physical edge the Sabres lost when Ristolainen departed. 

Hagg ranks second on the club in shorthanded ice time, first in blocked shots and first in hits. He counted just $1.6 million against the Sabres' salary cap. However, the Sabres suddenly have plentiful depth at left-shot defense with Rasmus Dahlin, Mattias Samuelsson, Jacob Bryson and, soon, Owen Power.

The Sabres now own 10 picks in the 2022 draft, including three in the first round.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee suffering from 'imposter syndrome'

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News Sports Reporter

I've covered the Sabres and National Hockey League for The Buffalo News since November 2018. My previous work included coverage of the Pittsburgh Pirates and University of Pittsburgh athletics for DKPittsburghSports.com.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News