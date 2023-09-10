Hockey season is almost here, with the Sabres Prospect Challenge set for this week and training camp scheduled to begin next week.

The Sabres took the opportunity in the midst of the first Sunday afternoon of the NFL season to provide their fans with some excitement, via social media.

The team tweeted photos of the center line being put on to the ice at KeyBank Center, and it features crossing sabres swords going from the boards to the center ice dot on either side.

The ice has been installed over the last few days at the arena, with the lines as the finishing touches Sunday.

The tweet sent the hearts of Sabres fans aflutter.

Here's a sampling of the initial reaction:

OMGGGGGGGGGG 🤩🤩🤩🤩 — Sabretooth’s (offseason) Burner - EXTEND DAHLIN (@SabresAreAWagon) September 10, 2023

Nice touch. 👍 — Ron Held (@RonaldHeld53457) September 10, 2023

going 41-0 at home because of this pic.twitter.com/QtkjiQzsp1 — Suffering Buffalo Sports Fan (@_sbsf_) September 10, 2023