Kevyn Adams and the Buffalo Sabres left the NHL draft in Nashville without the defenseman they coveted.

It didn't take them long in unrestricted free agency Saturday to add a veteran who won the Stanley Cup one year ago.

Erik Johnson joined the Sabres on a one-year, $3.5 million contract to provide a right-handed shot and leadership to a defense corps led by Rasmus Dahlin, Owen Power and Mattias Samuelsson.

Johnson, 35, has the skill set and intangibles that Buffalo wanted for its blue line next season. He's played 15 years in the NHL, the last 13 with the Colorado Avalanche, since he was drafted first overall by the St. Louis Blues in 2006. His 920 regular-season games of experience, combined with 55 in the playoffs, are an important addition to the Sabres following a year in which they were the youngest team in the league.

The Sabres needed leadership for a defense corps whose top players are each under the age of 24. He's also strong on the penalty kill, which was among the club's glaring weaknesses during their 91-point season in 2022-23. Johnson showed during recent seasons in Colorado that he can excel while skating next to an exceptionally-skilled young defenseman, as Bowen Byram was among his regular partners the past two years.

Johnson is strong enough skater to play in coach Don Granato's system, which, like the one in Colorado, allows defensemen to join the rush and take more risks to create scoring chances. However, he hasn't averaged more than 17 minutes in any season since 2019-20, which was his 11th consecutive year averaging at least 20 minutes per game. It's unclear how the Sabres plan to use Johnson given their need for another defenseman who can skate on their first or second defense pair.

The Avalanche had Johnson in their lineup during their 20-game run to the Stanley Cup last year, when he averaged 17:01 of ice time and produced one goal with five points. His career path is one that Power and Dahlin, in particular, can relate to.

Johnson was chosen first in the 2006 draft over Jordan Staal, Jonathan Toews and Nicklas Backstrom before returning to the University of Minnesota for his sophomore season. Power made the same decision in 2021 after he was selected first overall by the Sabres. Johnson faced significant adversity early in his career, and he was traded from St. Louis to Colorado after two-plus seasons.