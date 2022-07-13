Sabres add defense depth by signing Russian Ilya Lyubushkin

Three months following Owen Power's arrival, the Buffalo Sabres finally landed a veteran defenseman who might pair with the 2021 No. 1 pick.

Ilya Lyubushin, formerly of the Toronto Maple Leafs and Arizona Coyotes, is joining the Sabres on a two-year contract that carries a $2.75 million annual cap hit, a source confirmed to The Buffalo News. The Russian-born, right-shot defenseman joins a depth chart that's headlined by Power, Rasmus Dahlin, Mattias Samuelsson, Henri Jokiharju, Jacob Bryson and Casey Fitzgerald.

Lyubushkin, 28, has played 211 games across four seasons in the NHL, splitting the 2021-22 campaign between Arizona and Toronto. He appeared in the Maple Leafs' seven playoff games.

The Sabres added Lyubushkin as a complement to the offensively gifted defensemen on their roster. He's good at defending the slot, including on the rush, and will help on the penalty kill. His goals above replacement, a metric by Evolving-Hockey.com that measures a player's impact in all situations, was 5.8 and 4.9 in 2019-20 and 2021-22, respectively.