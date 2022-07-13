 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

Sabres add defense depth by signing Russian Ilya Lyubushkin

  • Updated
  • 0
Maple Leafs Flyers Hockey

Toronto Maple Leafs' Ilya Lyubushkin has played four seasons in the NHL.

 Associated Press
Support this work for $1 a month

Three months following Owen Power's arrival, the Buffalo Sabres finally landed a veteran defenseman who might pair with the 2021 No. 1 pick.

Ilya Lyubushin, formerly of the Toronto Maple Leafs and Arizona Coyotes, is joining the Sabres on a two-year contract that carries a $2.75 million annual cap hit, a source confirmed to The Buffalo News. The Russian-born, right-shot defenseman joins a depth chart that's headlined by Power, Rasmus Dahlin, Mattias Samuelsson, Henri Jokiharju, Jacob Bryson and Casey Fitzgerald.

Lyubushkin, 28, has played 211 games across four seasons in the NHL, splitting the 2021-22 campaign between Arizona and Toronto. He appeared in the Maple Leafs' seven playoff games.

The Sabres added Lyubushkin as a complement to the offensively gifted defensemen on their roster. He's good at defending the slot, including on the rush, and will help on the penalty kill. His goals above replacement, a metric by Evolving-Hockey.com that measures a player's impact in all situations, was 5.8 and 4.9 in 2019-20 and 2021-22, respectively. 

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News Sports Reporter

I've covered the Sabres and National Hockey League for The Buffalo News since November 2018. My previous work included coverage of the Pittsburgh Pirates and University of Pittsburgh athletics for DKPittsburghSports.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sabres GM for the Day: Plotting a course for a tricky offseason

Sabres GM for the Day: Plotting a course for a tricky offseason

We’re still in the early stages of General Manager Kevyn Adams’ plan to draft and develop players to supplement the young core in Buffalo. He’s not going to expedite the process for short-term gains if it impacts his ability to build a sustained winner.

Lawrence Pilut, Sabres move closer to reunion with his exit from Russia

Lawrence Pilut, Sabres move closer to reunion with his exit from Russia

A source told The Buffalo News that the Sabres are "very interested" in signing Pilut and the left-shot defenseman is even willing to return on a two-way contract, which would allow the club to assign him to Rochester of the American Hockey League if he doesn't make the NHL roster out of training camp.

Sabres' attempt to acquire Matt Murray nixed by goalie's no-trade list

Sabres' attempt to acquire Matt Murray nixed by goalie's no-trade list

Equipped with cap space ahead of the NHL draft Thursday, the Sabres tried to acquire two-time Stanley Cup champion Matt Murray of the Ottawa Senators. A source confirmed the report by Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet that Murray blocked the move with his 10-team no trade list, which included Buffalo.

Watch Now: Related Video

Pittsburgh Steelers change name of stadium after 20 years

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News