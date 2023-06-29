NASHVILLE – Teams in the NHL tries to add a goalie each year at the NHL draft, but Sabres General Manager Kevyn Adams made it clear recently that he wouldn't take one unless it's a prospect his scouts liked.

One fell to the Sabres in the fifth round Thursday, as they chose Scott Ratzlaff of the Western Hockey League's Seattle Thunderbirds. Ratzlaff, 18, is listed as 6 feet and NHL Central Scouting ranked him as the fourth-best North American goalie in the draft class.

"I think it’s just an unreal experience," Ratzlaff told reporters. "It’s awesome and you get the nerves through and just to hear your name called is something you only experience once in a lifetime. I think it’s just awesome."

Ratzlaff had a strong regular season for the WHL champions, posting a .918 save percentage and 2.15 goals-against average. His arrival fills a void in the prospect pool created by the trade of Erik Portillo to the Los Angeles Kings. Ratzlaff was also a standout performer on the international stage when he had a .976 save percentage in four games to help Canada win gold at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup. His five shutouts led the WHL, and he stopped 24 of 26 shots in the Canadian Hockey League's Top Prospects Game.

The Sabres didn't have a ton of viewings on Ratzlaff because he was the backup in Seattle to Thomas Milic, who was drafted Thursday by the Winnipeg Jets. Milic was Canada's starter at the IIHF World Junior Championship this year, then led Seattle to the league title.

Yet Ratzlaff took another significant step this season and showcased his standup style of goaltending.

You won't see Ratzlaff drop down unnecessarily. As a smaller goalie, he must be precise with his footwork and position, like Devon Levi and the Nashville Predators' Juuse Saros.

"I love watch Juuse Saros," Ratzlaff said. "I think he’s an advocate for smaller goalies like me. So, I think just the way he fills space, uses his frame to present himself big to the shooter and just his edge work is something anyone can take a page out of. It’s just awesome to watch him."

Ratzlaff is also a fan of Levi, who gained national fame in Canada through his record-setting performance at the IIHF World Junior Championship in 2021.

"I’ve watched him on TV and he’s awesome," Ratzlaff said of Levi. "He’s the same way, like I mentioned about Juuse Saros. His footwork and reads are just something that everyone can take a look at and learn from, so it’s going to be awesome to look at him, learn from him and even talk to him. It would be a huge honor."