Unwilling to stray from his long-term plan, Buffalo Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams added a young, physical winger with ties to coach Don Granato ahead of the trade deadline Friday.

The Sabres acquired winger Jordan Greenway from the Minnesota Wild in exchange for a 2023 second-round draft pick and a 2024 fifth-round selection, a league source confirmed to The Buffalo News. Greenway, a 6-foot-6 winger, played for Granato at the USA Hockey National Team Development Program, where he was a teammate of Sabres center Tage Thompson.

Greenway, 26, fits with the Sabres' plan. He's a young player with upside, experience and term on his contract. Greenway will count $3 million against the salary cap through 2024-25. Like Adams' other acquisition this week, defenseman Riley Stillman, the Sabres believe Greenway can reach another level with an opportunity in Buffalo's fast-paced, up-tempo system.

This has been Greenway's worst offensive season since he made his NHL debut in 2017-18. He has two goals and seven points in 45 games while averaging 13:18 of ice time this season.

Greenway, a second-round draft pick in 2015, has recorded double-digit goals twice, most recently last season when he totaled 10 goals with 27 points. He was a force on the forecheck while skating on a line with former Sabres winger Marcus Foligno and Joel Eriksson Ek.

Among forward lines to record at least 200 minutes of 5-on-5 ice time last season, Greenway, Foligno and Eriksson Ek ranked third in suppressing opponents' shot quality. They also led the league in goals against per 60 minutes, according to Evolving-Hockey.com.

It's unclear what kind of role the Sabres envision for Greenway. He's an excellent skater for his size and adds a much-needed physical presence to complement the skill on the roster, but he wasn't used much on special teams during his final two seasons in Minnesota.

Greenway has shot a career-worst 2.9 percent this season, but he's been a reliable presence defensively. He became expendable in Minnesota after the Wild added enforcer Ryan Reaves earlier this season, and the Wild wanted to create salary-cap space. Greenway earned his first point in 22 games Tuesday. He missed time early this season with a shoulder injury that he aggravated upon his return.

The Sabres must have liked seeing Greenway play well recently while not skating on a line with Eriksson Ek, a perennial contender for the Selke Trophy. Greenway's line with Freddy Gaudreau and Brandon Duhaime weren't on the ice for a 5-on-5 goal against over their final four games. Greenway's ice time has been slashed by coach Dean Evason, as he skated more than 14 minutes only three times in three of his final 19 games with Minnesota.

In other roster news, the Sabres traded defenseman Chase Priskie to the Anaheim Ducks for defenseman Austin Strand. Priskie spent all of this season with Rochester but struggled handling pressure when breaking the puck out of his own zone. Strand, 26, has 26 games of NHL experience, three of which occurred this season in Anaheim, and gives the organization another right-handed shot on the blue line.

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.