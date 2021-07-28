Sabres acquire defenseman Will Butcher, 5th-round draft choice from New Jersey

As Sabres fans were processing the news that Linus Ullmark bolted for Boston, news broke that Buffalo acquired left-shot defenseman Will Butcher and a 2022 fifth-round draft choice from New Jersey in exchange for future considerations.

Butcher, 26, an all-rookie selection in 2017-18, has appeared in 238 games across four seasons with the Devils, averaging 17:50 of ice time during that span. He was the odd-man out in New Jersey after the Devils reshaped their blue line by signing top free agent Dougie Hamilton and acquiring Ryan Graves from Colorado.

Sabres left with an empty net after Linus Ullmark bolts for Boston Bruins Linus Ullmark, a goalie beloved by Sabres fans for his on-ice acrobatics and effervescent demeanor, is leaving Buffalo to chase a Stanley Cup with an Atlantic Division opponent.

A source told The Buffalo News that the Devils are retaining $1 million of Butcher's $3.733 million contract, which expires at the end of the 2021-22 season.

Butcher can kill penalties and block shots, making him a possible replacement for defenseman Jake McCabe, who signed a four-year, $16 million contract with the Chicago Blackhawks. Butcher also played at the USA Hockey National Team Development Program when Sabres coach Don Granato was there.

Last season, Butcher averaged 19:02 of ice time across 23 games, finishing with one goal and 11 points. Since the start of the 2017-18 season, Butcher ranked second among all Devils defensemen in power-play ice time and fourth in blocked shots.