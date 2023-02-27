Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams told reporters early this month that he planned to monitor the organization's defense depth ahead of the March 3rd trade deadline.

An injury to Rasmus Dahlin caused Adams to make his first move.

The Sabres acquired defenseman Riley Stillman from the Vancouver Canucks on Monday in exchange for forward prospect Josh Bloom. Stillman, 24, has zero goals and five assists with a minus-14 rating in 32 games this season. He's averaged 16:06 of ice time and, like five other defensemen on the Sabres' roster, possesses a left-handed shot.

Dahlin, a Norris Trophy contender amid his fifth season in the NHL, missed the Sabres' game Sunday against the Washington Capitals with an undisclosed injury that, according to Adams, has bothered the 2018 No. 1 draft pick in recent games. Dahlin was considered "day to day," but even a brief absence jeopardizes the Sabres' depth on defense.

Stillman won't be a rental for the Sabres. He's under contract through next season with a cap hit of $1.35 million per season. Stillman, a fourth-round draft pick in 2016, stepped into a bigger role for the Canucks after Rick Tocchet was hired as their head coach in late January.

Stillman averaged 18:08 of ice time in nine games dating back to Jan. 27, but he had a minus-7 rating during that span and the Canucks were outscored 10-3 at 5-on-5, according to Natural Stat Trick. He hadn't been in their lineup since Jan. 21, when he was a minus-2 rating and finished with only 12:01 of ice time in a shootout loss at Nashville.

This trade signals that Adams wasn't comfortable with his three defense options in Rochester: Lawrence Pilut, Jeremy Davies and Chase Priskie. Stillman brings the NHL experience that the group lacks. He's appeared in 140 regular-season games since debuting with the Panthers in 2018-19.

Stillman ranked second-to-last among Canucks defensemen in Evolving-Hockey's goals above replacement, which measures a player's overall contributions to his team. He was acquired by Vancouver in October in a salary-cap move by the Canucks to trade away Jason Dickinson's contract.

The Sabres are betting on Stillman to improve because of Don Granato's fast-paced, up-tempo system and their roster is far better than what's in Vancouver. Stillman has the skating and puck-moving ability, but he's struggled defensively throughout his NHL career and doesn't have much of a track record on the penalty kill.

Adams has always stressed the importance of knowing whether a personality will mesh with the rest of the locker room. He knows the Stillman family well. Riley's father, Cory, who played 16 seasons in the NHL, won the Stanley Cup with Adams when both were alternate captains for the Carolina Hurricanes in 2006.

Adams used one of his signed prospects to add some help for Granato. Bloom, 19, was a third-round draft pick of the Sabres in 2021 and signed his entry-level contract in April. He has totaled 26 goals and 58 points in 59 games this season between Saginaw and North Bay of the Ontario Hockey League.

Bloom was a nice find for the Sabres in a challenging draft. The OHL didn't have a 2020-21 season, so the club had to scout him through video clips from his first year of junior hockey and by watching individual workouts in Bloom's hometown if Oakville, Ont.

The Sabres were going to have trouble fitting Bloom onto their roster, though. They're well-stocked on the wing and dealt from a position of strength to address an organizational deficiency.

Owen Power was exceptional while filling in for Dahlin on Sunday, finishing with a team-high 27:43 of ice time in the 3-1 win over the Washington Capitals, but other defensemen are going to have to play more minutes if Dahlin is going to miss another game.

The Sabres haven't received consistent play from Kale Clague or Jacob Bryson when they've rotated into the third defense pair. Stillman will likely receive an opportunity to prove that he can fill that void.

Adams still has a deep pool of prospects and ample draft capital, including three picks in the second round this June, at his disposal ahead of the trade deadline Friday at 3 p.m. But his first move could be a sign that the Sabres won't be in the market for high-priced players.