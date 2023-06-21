An invitation to play a neutral-site exhibition game extended Buffalo Sabres' preseason schedule to seven games this fall.

The Sabres revealed their complete preseason schedule Wednesday, headlined by their Kraft Hockeyville matchup on Sept. 27 against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Joe Thornton Community Center in St. Thomas, Ont.

Buffalo's slate includes three home games in KeyBank Center against the Boston Bruins (Sept. 26 at 7 p.m.), Columbus Blue Jackets (Sept. 30 at 3 p.m.) and Pittsburgh Penguins (Oct. 6 at 7 p.m.). The Sabres will also play on the road in Washington (Sept. 24 at 2 p.m.), Pittsburgh (Sept. 28 at 7 p.m.) and Columbus (Oct. 4 at 7 p.m.).

A start time and broadcast information for the Kraft Hockeyville game involving Buffalo and Toronto will be revealed at a later date. It will be an intimate setting when the two teams play, as Joe Thornton Community Centre has fixed seating for 2,200 fans and standing room for 300.

It's the Sabres' first neutral-site preseason game since they played the Pittsburgh Penguins at Penn State University in 2019. Buffalo also participated in a Kraft Hockeyville USA against the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2018 at a community rink in Clinton, N.Y.

Florida and Ottawa will play in the other Kraft Hockeyville game this year in Sydney, Nova Scotia, on Oct. 1.

The NHL is expected to release its complete regular-season schedule next week.