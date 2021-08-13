 Skip to main content
Sabres' 2021-22 game times list seven matinees in KeyBank Center
top story

Sabres' 2021-22 game times list seven matinees in KeyBank Center

Sabres Islanders second (copy) (copy)

Rasmus Dahlin and the Sabres open the season Oct. 14 against Montreal in KeyBank Center.

 News file photo

The NHL announced start times for its 2021-22 schedule on Friday, and the Buffalo Sabres will have seven home matinees in KeyBank Center.

The Sabres will host 1 p.m. starts on Oct. 16 (Arizona), Jan. 17 (Detroit), Jan. 22 (Philadelphia), March 6 (Los Angeles) and April 3 (Florida). They will have a 3 p.m. start on March 13 against Toronto and a 12:30 game on April 23 against the New York Islanders.

Three are 33 home games that will start at 7 p.m., including the Oct. 14 season opener against defending Stanley Cup finalist Montreal, and there will be a 7:30 faceoff on Dec. 7 against Anaheim.

The Sabres are currently scheduled for four matinees on the road, and three other road games will begin at 5 p.m. EST.

All times are subject to change based on television commitments, and the entire schedule remains open to revision based on the NHL's decision about attending the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

All times EST

October

14, Montreal, 7

16, Arizona, 1

19, Vancouver, 7

22, Boston, 7

23, at New Jersey, 7

25, Tampa Bay, 7

28, at Anaheim, 10

31, at Los Angeles, 4

November

2, at San Jose, 10

4, at Seattle, 10

6, Detroit, 7

8, at Washington, 7

12, Edmonton, 7

13, Toronto, 7

16, at Pittsburgh, 7

18, Calgary, 7

21, at New York Rangers, 6

22, Columbus, 7

24, Boston, 7

26, Montreal, 7

27, at Detroit, 7

29, Seattle, 7

December

2, at Florida, 7

4, at Carolina, 7

7, Anaheim, 7

10, New York Rangers, 7

11, Washington, 7

14, at Winnipeg, 10

16, at Minnesota, 8

17, at Pittsburgh, 7

20, Columbus, 7

22, Colorado, 7

23, at Columbus, 7

27, New York Islanders, 7

29, New Jersey, 7

30, at New York Islanders, 7:30

January

1, at Boston, 1

6, San Jose, 7

8, at Montreal, 7

11, Tampa Bay, 7

13, at Nashville, 8

15, at Detroit, 7

17, Detroit, 1

18, at Ottawa, 7

20, Dallas, 7

22, Philadelphia, 1

25, at Ottawa, 1

29, at Arizona, 10

30, at Colorado, 8

February

1, at Vegas, 10

4-5, All-Star Weekend in Vegas

7-23, Olympic break

25, at St. Louis, 8

27, at Dallas, 2

March

2, at Toronto, 7:30

4, Minnesota, 7

6, Los Angeles, 1

7, Florida, 7

10, Vegas, 7

13, Toronto, 3

17, at Edmonton, 10

18, at Calgary, 10

20, at Vancouver, 10

23, Pittsburgh, 7:30

25, Washington, 7

27, at New York Rangers, 5

28, at Chicago, 8:30

30, Winnipeg, 7

April

1, Nashville, 7

3, Florida, 1

5, Carolina, 7

7, at Carolina, 7:30

8, at Florida, 7

10, at Tampa Bay, 5

12, at Toronto, 7

14, St. Louis, 7

16, Philadelphia, 7

17, at Philadelphia, 5

20, Ottawa, 7

21, at New Jersey, 7

23, New York Islanders, 12:30

26, at Montreal, 7

28, at Boston, 7

29, Chicago, 7

