Sabres' 2021-22 game times list seven matinees in KeyBank Center

The NHL announced start times for its 2021-22 schedule on Friday, and the Buffalo Sabres will have seven home matinees in KeyBank Center.

The Sabres will host 1 p.m. starts on Oct. 16 (Arizona), Jan. 17 (Detroit), Jan. 22 (Philadelphia), March 6 (Los Angeles) and April 3 (Florida). They will have a 3 p.m. start on March 13 against Toronto and a 12:30 game on April 23 against the New York Islanders.

Sabres open season Oct. 14 vs. Habs as part of four-game homestand A season-opening four-game homestand, no home games in February due to the Olympic break and the first meetings with the expansion Seattle Kraken are among the notable items of the Buffalo Sabres' 2021-22 schedule.

Three are 33 home games that will start at 7 p.m., including the Oct. 14 season opener against defending Stanley Cup finalist Montreal, and there will be a 7:30 faceoff on Dec. 7 against Anaheim.

The Sabres are currently scheduled for four matinees on the road, and three other road games will begin at 5 p.m. EST.

All times are subject to change based on television commitments, and the entire schedule remains open to revision based on the NHL's decision about attending the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

All times EST

October

14, Montreal, 7

16, Arizona, 1

19, Vancouver, 7

22, Boston, 7