NASHVILLE – Missy Musty remained in the grip of an emotional ringer early Thursday morning, hours after her oldest child and only son, Quentin, was drafted 26th overall by the San Jose Sharks.

She was anxious when a few teams who had shown interest in Quentin passed on selecting him.

She was elated when his name was announced inside Bridgestone Arena.

And she was emotional when the family met up with their legion of supporters.

After all the hugs and handshakes and still even more hugs, Missy and her husband, Mike, escorted Quentin back to the condo where the family is staying this week.

Missy’s sister pulled her aside.

“OK, take a deep breath, mama. We made it.”

Quentin had made it – from Hamburg to the first Western New York first-round NHL draft pick since 2008.

Mike and Missy had made it – from signing up Quentin for hockey to supporting his move away from home while in high school to Sudbury, Ontario.

And they had all made it – every coach, every friend and every family member.

It was finally time to breathe.

“A little bit of a whirlwind followed by a good night’s sleep,” Missy told me around midday Thursday.

But the best kind of whirlwind.

“Pure elation,” Mike said.

Anxiety to excitement

Quentin, Mike and Missy were in Section 115, Row B, Seats 1-3, when the draft started after 6 p.m. local time Wednesday. Most projections linked Quentin to be drafted Nos. 20-28. Maybe Nashville at 24. Possibly St. Louis at 25.

The Predators and Blues both passed.

“I had some serious sweat stains there, and, obviously, the nerves are going and I tried to get through it,” Quentin said.

Quentin prides himself on not getting nervous, not being rattled, not overreacting to the situation presented to him. But this was an extraordinary exception. The first round was close to the winding-down stage and the seats around the Mustys were emptying out as players were selected and their families departed.

The key, Mike would say later, is managing expectations. To that, he credited Quentin’s agent, Eric Faion.

“That’s the beauty of it – you just don’t know,” Mike said. “(Faion) was amazing in saying, ‘We really don’t have an idea,’ and did a great job in not saying, ‘OK, he’s going to go 12th overall.’ For me, it was just a matter of when, so you’re just waiting, and he was very patient with the process.”

Missy, the self-admitted worrier, was at the other end of the spectrum.

“It was, ‘Oh, boy,’ ” she said. “Definitely a little more nervous (than earlier in the night).”

But then excitement.

Sharks director of amateur scouting Chris Morehouse approached the microphone.

“With the 26th pick, the Sharks are proud to select, from the Sud- …”

Missy lost it.

“She was crying at that point,” Mike said.

Said Missy: “As soon as the ‘Sud,’ came out, before they even said, ‘Quentin Musty’, I was like, ‘Holy cow!’ ”

“ … -bury Wolves, Quentin Musty.”

Quentin was sitting on the aisle, and Mike got the first hug.

“It’s going to sound really bizarre, but my first thought was, ‘His buddy (Lake View native) Joey Muldowney got drafted (by San Jose) last year,’ ” Mike said.

Missy received the second hug.

“For sure, a sigh of relief, and, for sure, that moment was just incredible,” she said.

Way up on the 300 level on the other side of the arena, the Musty cheering section went nuts, the big cheers followed by chants, “Let’s go, Q! Let’s go, Q!”

“That was awesome,” Missy said.

Quentin’s billet host from Ontario, Sudbury Wolves owner Dario Zulich and Missy’s sister all shot phone video footage of the celebration.

Asked if he could hear the chants, Quentin said: “I kind of blacked out a little bit, but I (was told) they were pretty loud. It was great to have them here.”

Quentin handed off his blue suit coat and was greeted by Commissioner Gary Bettman for a quick photo, and then walked to the stage to shake hands with the Sharks’ group that included Morehouse and General Manager Mike Grier. Back in Section 115, Mike and Missy were greeted by Sudbury GM Rob Papineau and coach/assistant general manager Ken MacKenzie.

Quentin conducted multiple broadcaster interviews before sitting at a podium in the bowels of the arena.

“Great – there are no other words to really describe it,” he said. “It was a big relief when I heard my name called. I wasn’t surprised they took me, but it was definitely great to now be a part of their organization.”

The night was just beginning.

Late-night celebration

Quentin completed his interviews and was escorted to a photo shoot. Mike and Missy met family and friends near Section 109. Their three daughters, Carolyn, Madison and Machala, who sat upstairs with the cheering section, were issued wristbands to gain access to the private area for draft picks and team executives.

“The rest of the crew made their way over to 109, and it was another 10- to 15-minute hug session before we got on the elevator,” Missy said.

For the next hour, the family met the Sharks’ front office and scouting staff, including director of player development/Buffalo native Todd Marchant, hockey operations advisor Doug Weight and NHL all-time regular season games record-holder/San Jose legend Patrick Marleau (1,779 games).

“That was cool,” Mike said of meeting Marleau. “Incredible.”

After squaring away travel information with Sharks Director of Hockey Administration Rosemary Tebaldi for Quentin’s first-ever trip to California for development camp, the team’s message was: “Enjoy the night. We’ll catch up with the business stuff tomorrow.”

Quentin arrived at the suite around 10:30 p.m. and made his first call as a San Jose Shark. It was to Muldowney.

Muldowney, who played last year for Des Moines of the United States Hockey League and will start his college career in the fall at Connecticut, watched the draft with his summer training group at Sports City Pizza Pub on Niagara Street in Buffalo. He was a sixth-round draft pick by San Jose last year.

“I was jumping in the air when he got drafted,” Muldowney said. “It was pretty exciting.”

Muldowney said he and Musty had “known of each other for a few years, but we started really talking and getting pretty close probably 2-3 years ago.”

“He is a very competitive person,” Muldowney said. “I’ll do skates with him in the summer, and there are times he will take close to 200 shots, and if he scores 190 out of 200, he’s mad at himself. The mini-game we play at the end (of a workout), he hates losing those – in summer skates.”

Musty sought Muldowney’s counsel during the pre-draft process, chiefly about the interviews and what questions to expect.

Hours before the draft, Muldowney sent Musty a text: “Enjoy it. It’s going to be exciting no matter where you go. It will be an unreal experience.”

It was unreal for Muldowney to see Musty on television wearing a No. 23 Sharks jersey and, 90 minutes later, receive his FaceTime call.

“He was all pumped, and he told me I was the first person he called since he got his phone back,” Muldowney said. “That was pretty cool.”

The Mustys walked back to the condos – Quentin flies to San Jose on Sunday morning for development camp and will celebrate his 18th birthday Thursday away from home.

“When we got into the condo – some more tears,” Missy said. “With everybody, you’re in the comfort of your space.”

The celebration broke up between 2:30 and 3 a.m.

By Thursday afternoon, Faion sent Missy the video of Quentin being drafted and his trip from stairs to ramp and ramp to stage.