LAS VEGAS – Breaking news alert: Jack Eichel recognized Charles Barkley during their recent quick interaction last week.

“Of course, I know who Charles Barkley is,” Eichel said with a laugh after the Vegas Golden Knights completed a high-tempo, 30-minute practice Monday morning. “I don’t think there’s anybody on the planet who doesn’t. He’s obviously all over TV. I’m a big fan.”

Barkley, whose presence at a Stanley Cup Final game is treated by the broadcast networks like he’s a world leader, said during Saturday’s Vegas-Florida Game 4 he ran into Eichel at the Knights’ hotel and thought “he had zero idea who I was.”

Eichel was in conversation with somebody else when Barkley introduced himself, said a quick hello and was on his way.

OK. Whew. What a relief.

Let’s carry on with the hockey, which includes the more important breaking news alert: Eichel, the Buffalo Sabres’ former captain/face of the franchise, is one win away from hoisting the Cup. The Golden Knights hold a 3-1 series advantage and can close out the series Tuesday night on home ice.

Reaching the cusp of the Cup is why the Knights acquired Eichel on Nov. 4, 2021, knowing he would need neck surgery. They swung for the fences, sending two players (Alex Tuch and Peyton Krebs) and first- and second-round draft picks to the Sabres. They needed a stud to anchor the middle of their ice and the once-he-got-healthy Eichel checked that box and much, much more.

Eichel is a big fan of Sir Charles and the Knights are big fans of Eichel.

“He really drives our offense, really drives our team and does it all,” Knights center Chandler Stephenson said.

Mark Stone wears the “C” on the Knights and received the biggest cheer from the packed-full practice rink, and the franchise cornerstones are expansion draft choices Jonathan Marchessault (probably the Conn Smythe Trophy favorite for playoff MVP), William Carrier, William Karlsson and Brayden McNabb, all of whom will always hold special appeal to the fans.

Eichel, though, could represent the final piece of the Knights’ puzzle.

By the time they reported to training camp in mid-September, they had a new coach (Bruce Cassidy), but most of the same lineup. They just needed to stay healthy. Maybe all those postseason trips took a toll on the lineup and an on-the-fly-recalibration was the best order, not throwing the roster into a blender. They needed a 1C who could create plays for himself and teammates.

That Vegas was the club willing to acquire Eichel – amid an eight-year, $80 million contract and health questions – wasn’t a shock. The Knights, by virtue of their expansion status in the 2017-18 season, have operated in a different space. Initial general manager George McPhee and current GM Kelly McCrimmon have been daring and aggressive.

Among the 27 players on their roster, only two are home-grown draft picks, and a whopping 14 were acquired via trades. Stone is the heart-and-soul captain. Veteran defenseman Alex Martinez won two Cups with Los Angeles. Stephenson, the second-line center, was a champion with Washington. First-line left winger Ivan Barbashev won with St. Louis. And even the goalie, Adin Hill, who was literally the franchise’s Last Back-Stop Standing, was acquired in a trade.

The Knights knew Eichel could be the key cog of the forward group. He’s taking key face-offs. He plays heavy minutes. He works on the first power play. And he is expected – counted on – to produce.

Eichel led the Knights in points (66) during the regular season despite missing 15 games and was second in plus-minus (plus 26), shots on goal (223) and ice time among forwards (18:46).

Two months ago, when the Knights prepared for the first round against Winnipeg, Eichel had never appeared in a playoff game. All of his Sabres teams, which were generally chasing-their-tail as a franchise, never made it. Would it take time for him to work into the playoffs and the increased speed, checking and nastiness? Would Eichel be ready for the stage and the match-ups?

Eichel took no time and he was ready. Two goals in Game 3 against the Jets. Three multi-point games in the six-game win over Edmonton. And at least one assist in seven of the last night games. The goals aren’t coming – none in the last 11 – but Eichel has exceeded 20 minutes of ice time in nine playoff games, and his 23 points are fourth-most in the NHL.

“You don’t really know (if you’re ready),” he said. “Whenever you’re experiencing something for the first time, you want to see how things go and for me, I’m just trying to enjoy it and embrace it.”

Eichel’s Final has been eventful. In Game 2, he toe-picked and collided awkwardly with Florida’s Matthew Tkachuk. He left but returned. In Game 4, a deflected shot by Marchessault hit Eichel in the side of the head. He left but returned.

“He’s fought – whatever it is, 7-8 years – to get into these situations,” Stone said. “He’s probably in a similar situation as me – he ain’t missing this.”

Ain’t missing this for anything. One more win and Eichel can reach championship status ahead of Edmonton’s Connor McDavid, the player drafted one spot ahead of him in 2015 and the one he’s most-commonly linked to. But first up is closing out the Panthers.

“Just try and stay in the moment, right?” Eichel said. “Everybody knows what’s at stake.”