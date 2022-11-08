Ryan Miller's trips to the awards stand start with Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame induction

Ryan Miller's personal awards tour starts this week and the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame is honored to be batting leadoff.

In a span of a little over two months, Miller is going earn four major honors for his NHL career that included an iconic run as the goaltender for the Buffalo Sabres from 2002-2014. The first comes Wednesday night, when Miller is the headliner of the 2022 class of the Buffalo hall during its annual induction dinner in the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center.

On Nov. 30 in St. Paul, Minn., the former Hobey Baker Award winner at Michigan State will get inducted into the United States Hockey Hall of Fame. The big one comes Jan. 19, when Miller will be inducted into the Sabres Hall of Fame and have his No. 30 retired and raised to the rafters of KeyBank Center.

"I think it's pretty cool," said Greg Merkle, the president of the Greater Buffalo Hall. "I think Ryan is really looking forward to it. At the press conference we had (to announce the class in June), I sat next to him and RiverWorks wasn't even a thought when he played here and you could tell how he recognized how the area has changed. He was excited to stay here for longer than a day and a half and show his family where he lived off of Elmwood and take them to Niagara Falls. He's a pretty cool guy, pretty down to earth, quiet guy. It does mean a lot to us. Our board saw all that come out about the other awards and we thought that was pretty cool."

Miller, now 42, finished his NHL career after the 2020-21 season with the Anaheim Ducks as the winningest American goalie in NHL history with 391 victories. He had 284 of them in Buffalo before he was traded to the St. Louis Blues in 2014, surpassing Dominik Hasek as the franchise's all-time leader.

"I always feel like this is where I kind of grew up," Miller said of his time in Buffalo. "I went to college in my hometown and then this is my chance to kind of step out on my own and it's my first professional step. So a lot of firsts for me here. And it's a great part of my career too with a lot of great memories."

Miller came to town in June for the Hall's press conference and had no idea about the bombshell the Sabres would drop on him the next day. He wanted to show his 7-year-old son, Bodhi, the place he played so the team invited him for a tour of KeyBank Center. But when he was brought on to the rink by General Manager Kevyn Adams, a video began playing on the jumbotron narrated by Rick Jeanneret informing Miller he was being inducted into the Sabres' Hall, which has not added any inductees since 2014, and getting his jersey retired.

Miller will become the 43rd member of the Sabres Hall and the 11th to have a banner raised to the rafters in his honor. Eight of the 11 are players, with the other three being Jeanneret, who was honored on April 1, and former owners Seymour and Northrop Knox.

"Buffalo has been kind of in the family folklore," Miller said. "Bodhi was born in Vancouver, and he's had the experience of watching me there a little bit and then having more awareness in Anaheim. Buffalo is always that bit of folklore that we can kind of put real presence, boots on the ground to see things and show him how important everything kind of was to us."

Miller still lives in Anaheim with his wife, Noureen, his son and his infant daughter, Kaia. He's currently helping NHL executives Colin Campbell and Kay Whitmore in the league's hockey operations department. The Greater Buffalo Hall was as surprised as fans to learn the news about Miller's upcoming Sabres honors.

"As the president of the organization I said, 'Yeah, timing is everything. I just thought it was great,'" Merkle said. "As a Buffalo sports fan, so far the Sabres and Bills are playing well, so it's great to have him back in town for these events and I'm really looking forward to it all."

Miller's time in Buffalo is best remembered for his Vezina Trophy-winning season in 2010, when he also led Team USA to a silver medal in the Vancouver Olympics, and for the Sabres' 2006 run to Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals in Carolina. Save for perhaps the 1975 Stanley Cup final team, no edition of the Sabres ever captured the imagination of fans as that one did.

"Our group kind of came together, and we formed a belief in ourselves that eventually spilled over with the help of the city," Miller said. "We had a couple great playoff runs and a lot of excitement. And I think my biggest takeaways are being part of the community living downtown in Elmwood Village. My whole time here, I was really involved in the area. So those are special memories, things like going to Wegmans and being told about my game the night before and maybe what I should work on. But that's what I always loved about Buffalo and it's what I've hoped to be showing my family coming back here: People really care."

Lineup of the Class of '22

Miller might be the headline attraction but there's no shortage of star power in this year's class, which will be honored by a crowd of more than 700 at the dinner.

Joining Miller in the inductees are another former Michigan State athlete in Olympic rower and three-sport Nichols School star Emily Regan, as well as former LaSalle High and St. Bonaventure basketball star Tim Winn.

Also being inducted are Olean High School's Jeff Anastasia, the winningest boys basketball coach in WNY history; former Lackawanna and UB football star Gordy Bukaty; The Cott family, multisport stars best remembered for their prowess in baseball; sport fisherman Jim Hanley; former NBA All-Star Bob Kauffman of the Buffalo Braves; women's wrestling pioneer Cora Livingston; former Porter Cup director William "Doc" McMahon; Subaru 4-Mile Chase founder and director, WNY softball Hall of Famer and basketball official Jim Nowicki; and equestrian Susan Schoellkopf.

The Sweet Home girls volleyball program will earn the Team of Distinction induction for posting 20 consecutive Section VI Class A championships and setting a national high school record with 292 straight victories in a streak that ended in 1987.

"I think it's a very good cross-referencing of athletes, former coaches and administrators, and that's something we try to do every year," Merkle said.