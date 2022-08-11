Ryan Miller Night to be held Jan. 19 ahead of Sabres vs. Islanders

Fans can begin to plan for the celebration of Ryan Miller's accomplishments, on and off the ice, during his 11 seasons with the Buffalo Sabres.

Sabres prospect Ryan Johnson still returning to Minnesota for senior season A first-round draft choice of the Sabres in 2019, Johnson can become a free agent next summer if he doesn’t sign an entry-level contract with Buffalo.

The club announced Thursday that Ryan Miller Night will be held Thursday, Jan. 19, ahead of a game in KeyBank Center between the Sabres and New York Islanders.

Miller's No. 30 will be raised to the rafters, and the prolific goaltender will become the 43rd player inducted into the Sabres Hall of Fame, which hasn't added a new member since Dominik Hasek in 2014.

Miller, 42, will become the eighth player in franchise history to have his number retired, joining Tim Horton (2), Rick Martin (7), Gilbert Perreault (11), Rene Robert (14), Pat LaFontaine (16), Danny Gare (18) and Dominik Hasek (39).

The team has also hung banners for former owners Seymour and Northrup Knox, as well as broadcaster Rick Jeanneret, who was honored during the final weeks of his last season on the mic.

The celebration will occur after Miller is inducted into the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame, a ceremony that's expected to be held in November.

Miller, who retired following the 2020-21 season, holds Sabres team records in games played by a goaltender (540), wins (284), and saves (14,847). His 28 shutouts as a Sabre are second only to Hasek's 55.

After being traded by the Sabres in 2014, Miller played for St. Louis, Vancouver and Anaheim. He retired as the all-time leader in victories by an American goaltender with 391, which ranks 14th on the all-time NHL list, two ahead of Hasek.

During his time in Buffalo, Hasek led the Sabres to the Stanley Cup Playoffs on four occasions and won the Vezina Trophy in 2010. He's also beloved for his impact off the ice in Western New York through his Steadfast Foundation. He started the not-for-profit organization to assist in 2006 to raise money for pediatric cancer research.

His annual "Catwalk for Charity" event was a prominent philanthropic endeavor in Buffalo and benefited the Courage of Carly Club at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Single-game tickets will go on sale during the first week of September.