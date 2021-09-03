Ryan Miller named assistant coach for Team USA at Beijing Olympics

Ryan Miller's Twitter feed currently lists his first job outside the NHL as "Mite B general manager". But the longtime former Sabres goalie got a much bigger off-ice role Friday afternoon.

+3 NHL reaches agreement to send players to Olympics in Beijing The NHL is set to return to the Olympics in Beijing this winter after reaching an agreement with international officials, though the league and players have the opportunity to withdraw if pandemic circumstances warrant.

A couple of hours after the NHL and NHLPA announced it had reached a deal with the International Ice Hockey Federation to send players to the Olympics in Beijing come February, Team USA announced that Miller will serve as one of its assistant coaches under Pittsburgh head man Mike Sullivan.

Sullivan's staff will include Miller, Nashville coach John Hynes, Pittsburgh assistant and former Washington head coach Todd Reirden and David Quinn, the former New York Rangers coach.

Miller, 41, retired in May after his final season with the Anaheim Ducks and finished with 391 regular-season wins, the most for a U.S.-born netminder in NHL history.

He's most remembered, of course, for his performance at the 2010 Olympics in Vancouver, when he earned MVP honors after posting a 1.35 goals-against average and .946 save percentage. Despite Miller's heroics, the Americans settled for a silver medal after Sidney Crosby beat Miller for the Golden Goal in overtime of the gold medal game to give Canada a 3-2 victory.

