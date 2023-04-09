Ryan Johnson and the Buffalo Sabres can officially discuss the defenseman's future after Minnesota's season ended with a loss to Quinnipiac in the national championship game Saturday night.

Johnson is free to sign an entry-level contract with the Sabres, who drafted him in the first round, 31st overall, in 2019. He helped the Golden Gophers reach the Frozen Four in consecutive seasons and totaled nine goals with 59 points in 143 college games.

The decision to join the Sabres won't be Johnson's alone, though. The club receives a second-round compensatory draft pick if he signs elsewhere. It's become more common for teams to walk away from a prospect selected late in the first round in favor of the compensatory pick.

The Minnesota Wild chose that path with their 2018 first-rounder, defenseman Filip Johnasson, who eventually signed with Vancouver, and the Philadelphia Flyers are reportedly doing the same with forward Jay O'Brien, who they picked 19th overall in 2018.

The Sabres must decide, based on their evaluations, if Johnson's upside is high enough to pass on a draft choice that General Manager Kevyn Adams can use to improve the NHL roster. Johnson will need time in Rochester to strengthen his game, particularly on defense.

Listed at 6-foot-1, 190 pounds, Johnson is a left-shot defenseman whose strengths are his skating and his ability to break the puck out of his zone. The Sabres have liked how he has become better in his own end of the ice over the past two seasons, but he'll need to continue to address that area.

If Johnson signs, he will also take on power-play and penalty-killing roles in Rochester next season, though the former isn't a role he'd ever have in Buffalo because coach Don Granato has Rasmus Dahlin and Owen Power.

The Sabres have a strong nucleus on defense in the NHL with Dahlin, Power, Mattias Samuelsson and Henri Jokiharju, but a thin prospect depth chart will lose another option if the club chooses to not sign Johnson.

Over the past two years, Adams and his staff have parted with four defense prospects drafted by Jason Botterill. The Sabres chose not to sign Linus Cronholm, Miska Kukkonen and William Worge-Kreu, then they traded Oskari Laaksonen, who was a third-round draft choice in 2017, to Dallas for AHL defenseman Joe Cecconi, who is from Youngstown.

The Sabres have drafted five defensemen since Adams became general manager: Albert Lyckasen, Power, Nikita Novikov, Mats Lindgren and Vsevelod Komarov.

Botterill and his staff knew Johnson was going to need four years to develop elsewhere before signing a professional contract. The Sabres drafted Johnson when he was only 17 years old and he had played one season in the United States Hockey League. He totaled eight points as a freshman at Minnesota, then 51 over his final three seasons.

The Golden Gophers' loss also ended the sophomore season of Aaron Huglen, whom the Sabres drafted in the fourth round in 2019. Huglen, 22, had his development sidetracked because of a significant back injury that caused him to miss the entirety of the 2019-20 season and delayed the start of his collegiate career.

Huglen, a center, recovered from the procedure and returned for one final season in the USHL before spending the past two years at Minnesota. He was productive over the past month and, like Johnson, is free to sign elsewhere if the Sabres pass. Huglen has 14 goals and 33 points in 74 college games.

The back injury remains an issue for Huglen at times – he was unable to finish the Sabres' development camp last July – and he would benefit from more time at Minnesota given all the games he missed earlier in his career. Huglen has the size, skill and defensive aptitude to eventually earn a pro contract, either in the NHL or AHL. It's likely he'll need more time to do so, though.