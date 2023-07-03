Ryan Johnson recently sent a text message to Nathan Paetsch, his primary development coach with the Buffalo Sabres, to confirm he successfully completed one of the goals that led him to return to the University of Minnesota for his fourth season: Johnson graduated.

“One thing I want to note that I’m really proud of is he graduated,” Paetsch, a former defenseman with the Sabres and Rochester Americans, said following a development camp practice Monday in LECOM Harborcenter. “I don’t think a lot of people know that, but it was important to him. He sent me pictures with him and his family, and that was pretty special to see."

The final days of Johnson’s undergraduate work weren’t easy. His role as a first-pair defenseman on the Golden Gophers’ blue line lasted until the second week of April because of their run to the NCAA national championship game, where they lost to Quinnipiac in overtime. Johnson had to dig into schoolwork as soon as his season ended to finish his degree.

Johnson balanced the workload with a life-changing decision that was the focus of many hockey fans in Buffalo. The entry-level contract the Sabres offered Johnson in April also came with an invitation to join Rochester of the American Hockey League during the Calder Cup Playoffs, but he had the option to sign elsewhere as an unrestricted free agent if he didn't sign with the Sabres by August.

Johnson kept Paetsch involved in the decision on his immediate future. The two have formed a trusting, working relationship that’s evolved into a friendship over the past two years. If Paetsch couldn’t attend a game at Minnesota, he watched from afar and send tips to help Johnson in his development. Their talks had Paetsch “pretty confident” that Johnson would choose the Sabres, and it came to fruition in May when the left-shot defenseman signed a contract that allowed him to join the Amerks.

“I think the biggest thing for me is that it was a big life decision for me, and obviously playing four years of college I had options to do other things,” Johnson told reporters. “And at the end of the day, I had a lot of input and a lot of people voicing their opinions, too. Just suggesting things and I took my time. I wanted to make sure I made the right choice and commitment, and I chose Buffalo. I'm glad to be a part of it.”

Johnson returned to LECOM Harborcenter this week for his third development camp. He thought back to his first development camp with the Sabres in 2019, only a few days after he was drafted 31st overall by the Sabres. He was 17 years old, far younger and less experienced than some on the ice, particularly Tage Thompson and Victor Olofsson.

Now, Johnson is 21 and among the most experienced prospects attending the event in Buffalo this week. He’s also a different player than the one chosen by the Sabres with the draft pick acquired in the Ryan O’Reilly trade in the summer of 2018.

Johnson’s style of play won’t tantalize like Rasmus Dahlin or Owen Power, but he’s sound in every area of the ice. Skating has always been a strength for Johnson. It’s one of the traits that put him on Buffalo’s radar when Jason Botterill was general manager. But Johnson had to learn how to use it to his advantage.

He added to his strong foundation as a defender by continuing to work on taking time and space away from forwards. This season, Johnson showed that he’s willing and able to block shots. His work on the penalty kill was pivotal in the Golden Gophers’ run to the title game.

"It's been a great progression, and he's played such a big role there," said Paetsch. "Two years in a row, he went to the Frozen Four, and he played on a top-pair roll. He's killed a lot of penalties. He played with Brock Faber, who you saw at the end of the year, and I would say they're probably arguably the best defensive pairing duo in in college hockey. So it was a lot of fun to watch."

Johnson’s competitiveness impressed the Sabres. It’s a trait they look for in every prospect and it became more evident in his game as he gained strength to win more puck battles. The Golden Gophers had arguably the best defense corps in NCAA men’s hockey, yet Johnson used his well-rounded skill set to earn a spot next to Faber, who joined the Minnesota Wild immediately after Minnesota's loss to Quinnipiac in the national title game.

Johnson produced nine goals and 59 points across 143 games in four seasons at Minnesota. He was named to the Big Ten’s All-Honorable Mention team for two of his last three years.

Road games were typically Johnson’s best. The Golden Gophers’ home rink is wider than a 200-by-85-foot NHL rink – Minnesota is finally downsizing it this summer – and, according to Paetsch, a smaller ice surface like the one in Rochester brings out the best in Johnson’s game.

“Even working with him on defensive stuff, it was difficult sometimes,” said Paetsch, who played parts of five seasons with the Sabres and seven with the Amerks before he retired in 2020. “We'd hone in on games where he was on the road just because it's a different style. And personally, I thought he was even better on the road a lot of times, because I think he plays better. You would think a guy that skates that fast, it would be an advantage on the big ice, but I think this his compete and speed is just better on the small ice. I think he's going to excel even more full time on a smaller sheet, and it’s going to be a pretty smooth transition for him.”

Johnson’s strengths fit well with how the Sabres and Amerks want their defensemen to play. He’s excellent on the breakout and understands how to use his speed to eliminate an opponents’ lane toward the net. His shot became a weapon as he gained more experience and advice from coaches like Paetsch. And Johnson, like many young defensemen his age, is still learning when to take risks in the offensive zone to try to create scoring chances.

The delay in signing Johnson prevented him from appearing in the Amerks’ lineup during their run to the American Hockey League’s Eastern Conference final, but he spent a week around the group as it took eventual champion Hershey to Game 6 on June 2. Rochester coach Seth Appert joked that he would have loved to have Johnson there six weeks earlier.

There’s no question, though, that Johnson will have a prominent role with the Amerks in the fall and, this week, he’s no longer dealing with the question of whether he’ll be part of the Sabres’ organization.

“He has first-round athleticism and explosiveness and you don't find a lot of defenseman that can skate and defend the way that he can,” Appert said. “So it is interesting to see, not being with the organization when he was picked, but being at his first development camp I had with him last year, you could feel a tenseness. There's pressure answering those questions. Are you going to be with this organization?

"Uncertainty can make you anxious as a person, as a player. There's a lightness to him right now. You can feel that there's a weight off his shoulders, he feels good with his decision. And he's excited to be here.”