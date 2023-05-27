The wait for Ryan Johnson’s decision led to questions.

Why had the University of Minnesota defenseman not accepted the Buffalo Sabres’ offer? Did he prefer to explore free agency in August? After all, Kevyn Adams was not the general manager who selected Johnson in the first round of the 2019 draft.

There wasn’t angst within the Sabres’ hockey operations. If Johnson walked, they’d receive a compensatory second-round draft pick in 2024, and Adams doesn’t want to add a player disinterested in being part of Buffalo’s long-term plans.

The wait was longer than expected, but Johnson is officially part of the Sabres. The club signed the 21-year-old to a two-year, entry-level contract, and he’ll report directly to the Rochester Americans, who continued their playoffs Saturday night with Game 3 of the Eastern Conference final.

Johnson is the latest defense prospect to sign with the Sabres, joining Nikita Novikov and Vsevolod Komarov. The trio strengthen what’s viewed as an organizational deficiency. Their NHL roster is strong on the back end, led by Rasmus Dahlin, Owen Power and Mattias Samuelsson. But none of the defenseman on Rochester’s roster before Johnson’s arrival are draft picks of Buffalo.

Johnson, who the Sabres selected 31st overall in 2019 with a pick acquired in the Ryan O’Reilly trade, fits the style of play in Buffalo and Rochester. He’s a strong skater who delivers an excellent first pass and showed during his senior season at Minnesota that he’s grown leaps and bounds from the day he was drafted at 17 years old.

During the Golden Gopher’s run to the national title game this season, Johnson compiled four goals and 18 points in 40 games. Across four years with the program, Johnson had nine goals and 59 points in 143 games.