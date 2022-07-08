Round 5: Sabres take Russian defenseman Vsevolod Komarov at No. 134 overall

MONTREAL – With their fifth-round pick in the NHL Draft, the Buffalo Sabres selected their second straight defenseman by grabbing Russian blueliner Vsevolod Komarov Friday at No. 134 overall. He plays for the Quebec Remparts, where he had two goals and 17 assists in 60 games last season.

Komarov joined Quebec as the club's only selection in the 2021 CHL Import Draft after playing for Magnitogorsk in the Russian junior league. His junior coach was Hall of Fame goalie Patrick Roy.

"Hockey wise, I really love his poise with the puck," Roy said in a January story on the Quebec League's web site. "He’s very patient, doesn’t get rid of it, moves it very well, rarely makes mistakes on his first pass and defends really well. He’s a big, strong kid and I feel like he has a good mix of offense and defense because he’s got those skills with the puck.”

Komarov was Buffalo's fourth pick of the day. The Sabres took Finnish goalie Topias Leinonen in Round 2, Russian winger Viktor Neuchev in Round 3 and Kamloops defenseman Mats Lindgren in Round 4.

The Sabres have four picks remaining: Nos. 170 and 187 in Round 6 and Nos. 202 and 211 in Round 7.