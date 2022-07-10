Rod Zaine, who played with Sabres in the 1970s, dies at 76

Rod Zaine, one of four players in Sabres history whose last names began with Z, died Thursday. He was 76. A cause of death was not disclosed.

Zaine split the 1971-72 season between the Sabres and Cincinnati. He played in 24 games for Buffalo with two goals and an assist. In Cincinnati that season, he had eight goals and 15 assists for 23 points in 32 games.

He spent part of the 1970-71 season with the Pittsburgh Penguins, posting eight goals and five assists in 37 games in the only other NHL action in his career.

After playing with the Sabres, he appeared in 219 games between 1972 and 1975 with the Chicago Cougars of the World Hockey Association, posting 11 goals and 33 assists.

The other Sabres whose last names began with Z: Nikita Zadorov, Alexei Zhitnik and Dainius Zubrus.