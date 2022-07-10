 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rod Zaine, who played with Sabres in the 1970s, dies at 76

The "goat head" was the Sabres' primary logo from 1996-2006.

Rod Zaine, one of four players in Sabres history whose last names began with Z, died Thursday. He was 76. A cause of death was not disclosed.

Zaine split the 1971-72 season between the Sabres and Cincinnati. He played in 24 games for Buffalo with two goals and an assist. In Cincinnati that season, he had eight goals and 15 assists for 23 points in 32 games.

He spent part of the 1970-71 season with the Pittsburgh Penguins, posting eight goals and five assists in 37 games in the only other NHL action in his career.

After playing with the Sabres, he appeared in 219 games between 1972 and 1975 with the Chicago Cougars of the World Hockey Association, posting 11 goals and 33 assists.

The other Sabres whose last names began with Z: Nikita Zadorov, Alexei Zhitnik and Dainius Zubrus.

Lawrence Pilut, Sabres move closer to reunion with his exit from Russia

Lawrence Pilut, Sabres move closer to reunion with his exit from Russia

A source told The Buffalo News that the Sabres are "very interested" in signing Pilut and the left-shot defenseman is even willing to return on a two-way contract, which would allow the club to assign him to Rochester of the American Hockey League if he doesn't make the NHL roster out of training camp.

Intriguing first-round draft targets for Sabres at picks 9, 16, 28

Intriguing first-round draft targets for Sabres at picks 9, 16, 28

Equipped with a trio of first-round draft picks, Buffalo Sabres General Manager Kevyn Adams will soon bolster his already deep prospect pool. However, the Sabres won’t have first dibs when the draft is held July 7-8 in Montreal. They own picks 9, 16 and 28 in the first round, the latter two of which were acquired in the Jack Eichel and Sam Reinhart trades, respectively.

Sabres' attempt to acquire Matt Murray nixed by goalie's no-trade list

Sabres' attempt to acquire Matt Murray nixed by goalie's no-trade list

Equipped with cap space ahead of the NHL draft Thursday, the Sabres tried to acquire two-time Stanley Cup champion Matt Murray of the Ottawa Senators. A source confirmed the report by Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet that Murray blocked the move with his 10-team no trade list, which included Buffalo.

