Rocky Mountain High: Avalanche dethrone Lightning to claim Stanley Cup

TAMPA -- The Colorado Avalanche climbed hockey's highest mountain Sunday night, winning their third Stanley Cup while stopping the Tampa Bay Lightning's run at history.

In a dominant second-period display, Nathan MacKinnon scored one goal and fed Artturi Lehkonen for the game-winning tally as the Avs dethroned the two-time defending champions with a 2-1 victory in Game 6 of the Cup final at Amalie Arena.

Colorado won the series, four games to two, ending the Lightning's bid for the NHL's first three-peat since the New York Islanders of the 1980s. It's the Avs' third Cup, joining the teams of 1996 and 2001 that were captained by Hockey Hall of Famer Joe Sakic. He got to celebrate this one as well in serving as the club's general manager.

Sakic's handiwork was all over this club, from the drafting of Conn Smythe Trophy winner Cale Makar in 2017 to the trade deadline acquisition of Lehkonen from Montreal, where he had lost to Tampa in the final last season.

NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly handed out the Cup to captain Gabriel Landeskog in place of Commissioner Gary Bettman, who was sidelined by a positive Covid test and did not do the duties for the first time since 1993. Landeskog handed off to veteran defenseman Erik Johnson to start the Avs' parade around the ice.

MacKinnon, whose 13 goals tied Edmonton's Evander Kane for the NHL lead in these playoffs, won the title nine years after he was the No. 1 overall pick in the NHL draft and five years after his team had a 48-point season that was the worst in the league in the salary cap era.

It was the fourth straight series Colorado clinched on the road in this postseason and the Avs finished the playoffs 9-1 away from home, with two wins in this series, and 16-4 overall. For all the talk about offense and speed, Colorado wrapped up its title thanks to defense in front of goaltender Darcy Kuemper, who only faced four shots on goal in the third period -- just one in the first 13 minutes.

Kuemper made a big save on Nikita Kucherov with 6:32 left to keep the Avs in front. The Lightning never got any great chances at the equalizer with goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy on the bench for an extra attacker over the final two minutes.

MacKinnon, who only had one goal and four points in the first five games of the series, took the game over in the second period. He tied the game at 1-1 at 1:54 on a one-timer from the left circle after a strong pass from defenseman Bowen Byram. The Lightning argued the goal -- and officials convened to discuss it -- because they felt Nick Paul had touched the puck on a delayed penalty call, which would have brought about a whistle. Replays showed it to be a close call and the goal stood; the play was not reviewable via video for the officials.

The Avs took the lead at 12:28 as MacKinnon got the puck to Lehkonen, after it deflected off the skate of Tampa defenseman Ryan McDonagh, and Lehkonen's quick shot beat Vasilevskiy on the glove side.

Tampa argued after that goal as well, with Pat Maroon going after officials because he felt Colorado's Josh Manson held the stick of Pierre-Edouard Bellemare in the Lightning zone. It was Manson who got the puck to MacKinnon to earn the secondary assist.

MacKinnon had two good chances in the first 15 seconds but Vasilevskiy was up to the test and Tampa Bay got an immediate chance on the power play as Makar was nailed for interference at 23 seconds. But the Lightning continued to struggle on the man advantage, getting no shots on goal to fall to 2 for 19 for the series.

Still, Tampa Bay maintained early momentum in the Colorado zone and broke through on Steven Stamkos' goal at 3:48 as the Tampa Bay captain slid the puck under Kuemper after it deflected off the skate of Ondrej Palat going through the slot. But Kuemper did a good job holding the fort as Tampa Bay had seven of the game's first nine shots on goal.

