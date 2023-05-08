SYRACUSE – Seth Appert joined his players in the Rochester Americans locker room as soon as the third intermission began Saturday night.

Appert typically waits to address his team between periods. This time, he didn’t want them to sit silently and stew over the Syracuse Crunch scoring the tying goal with 29.9 seconds left in a win-or-go-home playoff game. The Amerks’ coach didn’t deliver an elaborate speech or criticize their performance in the final 20 minutes of regulation. His intent was to inspire confidence.

“I went in there immediately, which I don’t normally do, and said, ‘Take a breath, calm down, we’re gonna win this game,” he shared with reporters after Rochester completed an improbable comeback with a third consecutive victory to eliminate the Crunch and advance to the Calder Cup Playoffs’ North Division final round.

The group’s focus shifted to how it could prevail in overtime. There was talk about the next shift instead of what went wrong during the third period when the Amerks were outshot 20-2. Appert returned several minutes later with a stern reminder to forget about Syracuse erasing Rochester’s three-goal lead in a span of 19:44.

Another opportunity to stave off elimination for a third consecutive game arrived midway through overtime when the Crunch took a delay-of-game penalty. Afterward, Sabres prospect Isak Rosen recalled Amerks assistant coach Michael Peca telling everyone who took the ice for the power play: “You’ve got this now.”

Moments later, defenseman Lawrence Pilut sent a wrist shot into the net to clinch a 5-4 win. For the second year in a row, the Amerks are among the final eight teams remaining in the Calder Cup Playoffs. They will travel to Toronto to play the Marlies in Game 1 on Thursday night.

“To be honest, I didn’t even see it go in in the moment,” said Sabres prospect Tyson Kozak, a seventh-round draft pick who scored the game’s opening goal. “I was just sitting there and everybody stood up and everybody just went crazy, but I really can’t put into words the feeling. It was phenomenal, especially overtime, Game 5, do or die. It’s just incredible.”

This is the sort of scenario Kevyn Adams envisioned when he took over as the Sabres’ general manager in June 2020 and hired Appert to replace Chris Taylor, who, despite leading Rochester to consecutive playoff appearances, was among the 22 employees let go when Adams took over for Jason Botterill.

The Amerks would no longer be filled with expensive veterans blocking prospects from ice time. Adams challenged Appert to transform Rochester into an organization that resembles the USA Hockey National Team Development Program, where Appert coached before accepting the job. Later, he was joined by Peca and assistant coach Mike Weber. Jason Karmanos, who joined the Sabres as associate general manager, worked with Appert to build the roster.

There was a focus on adding veterans who wouldn’t prioritize their self-interests over those of the team. Michael Mersch, now Rochester’s captain, was among Appert’s finds. West Seneca’s Sean Malone and defenseman Ethan Prow joined the group later. Fans snickered when Adams initially laid out the plan because they wondered if this was a cost-cutting move that would make winning impossible in the AHL.

It's been an overwhelming success since the start of the 2021-22 season. The Amerks’ improbable playoff run last spring earned them a trip to the third round for the first time in 18 years, and they accomplished the feat again Saturday night by completing a comeback few expected after their second consecutive loss to Syracuse two weeks ago.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

Jack Quinn, JJ Peterka and Peyton Krebs used the experience of postseason hockey to prepare to be impact players with the Sabres. Others showed they can be capable NHLers, including Casey Fitzgerald, who joined the Florida Panthers on waivers in January.

The coaching and development staffs have successfully prepared players to contribute in Buffalo. With more prospects arriving next season, the Sabres have created a feeder program that will be crucial as their top players become more expensive. Every contender needs young players on entry-level contracts to contribute because of the salary cap.

By eliminating the Crunch, the Amerks became the first team since Grand Rapids in 2015, and 12th in league history, to win a best-of-five series after trailing 2-0. Pilut’s goal will be remembered, like Fitzgerald’s that eliminated Belleville a year ago, but it wouldn’t have been possible without plays that will be forgotten by everyone except the group Appert addressed in Rochester’s locker room.

Malcolm Subban, their goalie authoring a career year at 29 years old, delivered his first of many game-changing saves by extending his left leg to stop Simon Ryfors on a Syracuse power play in the first period. Linus Weissbach was exceptional on that penalty kill and used his speed to force a turnover that led to a scoring chance.

Kozak blocked several shots as the Crunch pushed to try to erase the deficit. Isak Rosen, whom Buffalo drafted in the first round two years ago, absorbed big hits all night while producing a pair of primary assists, including one on the game-winner. And the moment that stuck with Appert as he spoke to reporters afterward: defenseman Jeremy Davies laying out to block a slap shot in overtime.

This group didn’t start strong this season. Young forwards were struggling to adapt to the physical nature of the AHL. The defense depth was hit hard by promotions to Buffalo because of injuries to the Sabres’ blue line. Gradually, Rochester began to show the same blend of snarl and skill that made them successful last spring. Those qualities are among the reasons why hundreds of fans made the drive from Rochester to Syracuse and gathered around the hallway leading to the locker room to chant before warmups, “Let’s go Amerks!”

“They’ve earned that love from this fan base because of the heart and the character and the tenacity this group has come to play with now,” said Appert. “I really love coaching this team. They’ve grown so much. Last year’s team was fabulous too, but last year’s team even started better. This year’s team had to grow into this, and I’ve really come to love the grit and the togetherness and the love of being Amerks that these guys play with.”

Almost every player on the roster, no matter their pedigree, is delivering impactful performances in meaningful games. There’s a winning culture in Rochester, in addition to a development model that’s preparing players for the NHL.

Jiri Kulich, a top prospect of the Sabres, scored his third goal in as many playoff games Saturday night and could have added another in overtime. He’s learning from the success and failure of postseason hockey, building off a regular season in which he became the first 18-year-old in the AHL with 20 goals in a campaign since Robert Dome in 1997-98 and fourth in league history

Rosen overcame a rocky start to the series to be one of their best forwards in the elimination games. Weissbach and Lukas Rousek showed how much they have improved during their second season in Rochester. Kozak has become one of their best defensive players and penalty-killers. Malone won a key faceoff on Kozak’s goal. Mersch scored the goal that put Rochester ahead 4-1 in the second period.

And there’s more lessons to be learned. Game 1 of the North Division final is Thursday night in Toronto against the first-place Marlies.

“We did it and it feels amazing,” said Rosen.