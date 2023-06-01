Seth Appert wasn’t surprised, even if many outside of his players’ dressing room reacted that way when the Rochester Americans staved off elimination Wednesday night in Hershey.

“I did expect us to play very good,” he told reporters in Giant Center following the 4-1 win in Game 5. “This group, as I’ve said many times, they’ve been through a lot together. They love playing for each other.”

For the third time in the Calder Cup Playoffs, the Amerks won an elimination game. Their players, both inexperienced and hardened by pro hockey, put themselves in harm's way to block shots. Jiri Kulich scored another goal, his seventh in 11 postseason appearances. Malcolm Subban, again, was stellar in goal, stopping 33 shots to outduel the Bears’ Hunter Shepard. Lukas Rousek, another Buffalo Sabres prospect, scored twice. Rochester captain Michael Mersch had a clutch power-play goal in the third period.

Rochester had to use a different game plan to force a Game 6 in this best-of-seven series, which continues Friday in Blue Cross Arena at 7:05 p.m. The Amerks aren’t overwhelming their opponent with speed, as they did in key moments against Syracuse or while sweeping Toronto. Methodically working to create scoring chances helped them trim the series deficit to 3-2 after they lost three games in a row.

The Amerks chipped the puck deep, absorbed heavy body checks and cycled the puck to earn offense. The formula is what is needed in traditional playoff hockey, especially with their power play only 1-for-11 in the series. The Sabres’ prospects are learning what it takes to win in what is unquestionably the second-best league in the world.

Fans in Buffalo are enamored with what Kulich has accomplished in these playoffs – as they were with JJ Peterka last spring – but the Amerks are playing hockey in June because of team defense, steady goaltending and depth scoring. Seven different skaters have registered double-digit points for Rochester, led by 13 from Mersch and Mason Jobst, neither of whom are on NHL contracts. Thirteen have scored at least two goals, with Kulich’s seven leading the team. Isak Rosen, a first-round pick of the Sabres in 2021, has yet to record a point in the series after totaling four goals and eight points against Syracuse and Toronto, but he has been exceptional at defending.

If the Amerks win Friday night, they’ll return to Hershey for a Game 7 on Monday. The winner will advance to the Calder Cup final to face Coachella Valley or Milwaukee.