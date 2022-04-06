Rochester Amerks' Ben Holmstrom suspended for eight games for use of homophobic language

Rochester Americans forward Ben Holmstrom has been suspended eight games by the American Hockey League for use of “homophobic language” during a March 30 game against Utica, the league announced.

The league said Holmstrom was assessed a game misconduct by on-ice officials after the first period. The Amerks won the game 4-3 after trailing 2-0.

As part of the suspension, the league said Holmstrom will “participate in diversity and inclusion training.”

“The American Hockey League is committed to building a culture that is safe, inclusive, and free from abuse, harassment and all forms of unethical behavior or misconduct,” the league said in a news release.

He has already served two of the eight games, the AHL said.

Amerks General Manager Jason Karmonos said in a statement: “We were made aware of an inappropriate comment made by one of our players in a recent game. Once aware, we took immediate action through numerous conversations with the player, team, and league. To be clear, we have no tolerance for any form of hate and regret any harm his comment inflicted. We strive to maintain an inclusive environment in which our differences are celebrated. We have sought counseling and awareness resources for the player.”

Holmstrom, 34, signed with the Amerks in early February on a tryout contract after beginning the season with the South Carolina Stingrays (ECHL). He has five assists in 23 games with Rochester. He recently surpassed 600 career games.