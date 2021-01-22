Rochester Amerks' 32-game AHL schedule opens at home Feb. 5

The American Hockey League announced schedules for its abbreviated season Friday and the Rochester Amerks will play a 32-game slate that opens Feb. 5 against the Utica Comets in Blue Cross Arena.

The Amerks' slate will consist entirely of games against three games: They will play 14 games against Utica (Vancouver/St. Louis), 12 games against the Syracuse Crunch (Tampa Bay) and six against the Cleveland Monsters (Columbus). Under New York State guidelines, the season is expected to start without fans.

The Amerks will play under first-year coach Seth Appert and new assistants/former Sabres Mike Weber and Adam Mair. Top Buffalo prospects likely to be in Rochester include goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, forward Casey Mittelstadt and defenseman Will Borgen. It's also possible the Sabres could place No. 1 draft pick Jack Quinn in the AHL while awaiting play to begin in the Ontario Hockey League.

Rochester will play half of its 16 home games on weekends, with five on Fridays, two on Saturday and one on a Sunday. There are seven Wednesday games and one on Thursday. The Amerks close May 15 at home against Syracuse.