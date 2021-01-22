Rochester Amerks' 32-game AHL schedule opens at home Feb. 5

The American Hockey League announced schedules for its abbreviated season Friday and the Rochester Amerks will play a 32-game slate that opens Feb. 5 against the Utica Comets in Blue Cross Arena.
The Amerks' slate will consist entirely of games against three games: They will play 14 games against Utica (Vancouver/St. Louis), 12 games against the Syracuse Crunch (Tampa Bay) and six against the Cleveland Monsters (Columbus). Under New York State guidelines, the season is expected to start without fans.
The Amerks will play under first-year coach Seth Appert and new assistants/former Sabres Mike Weber and Adam Mair. Top Buffalo prospects likely to be in Rochester include goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, forward Casey Mittelstadt and defenseman Will Borgen. It's also possible the Sabres could place No. 1 draft pick Jack Quinn in the AHL while awaiting play to begin in the Ontario Hockey League.
Rochester will play half of its 16 home games on weekends, with five on Fridays, two on Saturday and one on a Sunday. There are seven Wednesday games and one on Thursday. The Amerks close May 15 at home against Syracuse.
The AHL's 85th season begins on February 5 and ends May 16. Much like the NHL, a Canadian Division was needed to deal with border issues and required realignment of most of the league, leaving the Amerks and their three opponents in the North Division.
Schedules for teams in the Atlantic, North, Central and Pacific Divisions were released Friday while schedules for the Canadian Division’s Belleville Senators, Laval Rocket, Manitoba Moose and Toronto Marlies have yet to be announced.
Belleville, Laval and Toronto were in the North with the Amerks and so was Binghamton, which is playing its games this year in Newark, N.J., and is in the Atlantic.