The Rochester Americans avoided the play-in series of the Calder Cup Playoffs with a 4-1 win in Cleveland to cap the regular season Sunday.
The Amerks (36-27-9) secured third place in the American Hockey League's North Division and will open the playoffs with a best-of-five series against the Syracuse Crunch. Game One is Friday night in Syracuse's Upstate Medical University Arena at 7 p.m.
Here's the full schedule:
Game 1: Friday, April 21 at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Game 2: Saturday, April 22 at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Game 3: Friday, April 28 at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Game 4 (if necessary): Sunday, April 30 at Rochester, 3:05 p.m.
Game 5 (if necessary): Saturday, May 6 at Syracuse, 7 p.m.