Rochester Americans commit to participating in AHL season

Buffalo Sabres General Manager Kevyn Adams won't have to find a home for many of the organization's prospects this season.

The Sabres' top minor-league affiliate, the Rochester Americans, committed to participate in the American Hockey League season, which is scheduled to begin Feb. 5, the team said in a statement.

Only three teams opted out of the season: the Charlotte Checkers, Milwaukee Admirals and Springfield Thunderbirds. The league will operate with five divisions, and the Amerks will compete in the North against the Binghamton Devils, Hershey Bears, Lehigh Valley Phantoms, Syracuse Crunch, Utica Comets and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

Schedule and playoff formats have yet to be determined. The Sabres' ECHL affiliate, the Cincinnati Cyclones, opted to not play this season.

It's unclear when the Amerks will open training camp, although some of their players are currently participating in the Sabres' on-ice sessions ahead of the 56-game NHL season.

Rochester, which will be led by new coach Seth Appert, will have a young roster that could feature prospects Will Borgen, Jacob Bryson, Mattias Samuelsson and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, among others.

Cozens to Buffalo