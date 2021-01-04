Rochester Americans commit to participating in AHL season

Buffalo Sabres General Manager Kevyn Adams won't have to find a home for many of the organization's prospects this season.
The Sabres' top minor-league affiliate, the Rochester Americans, committed to participate in the American Hockey League season, which is scheduled to begin Feb. 5, the team said in a statement.
Only three teams opted out of the season: the Charlotte Checkers, Milwaukee Admirals and Springfield Thunderbirds. The league will operate with five divisions, and the Amerks will compete in the North against the Binghamton Devils, Hershey Bears, Lehigh Valley Phantoms, Syracuse Crunch, Utica Comets and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.
Schedule and playoff formats have yet to be determined. The Sabres' ECHL affiliate, the Cincinnati Cyclones, opted to not play this season.
It's unclear when the Amerks will open training camp, although some of their players are currently participating in the Sabres' on-ice sessions ahead of the 56-game NHL season.
Rochester, which will be led by new coach Seth Appert, will have a young roster that could feature prospects Will Borgen, Jacob Bryson, Mattias Samuelsson and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, among others.
Cozens to Buffalo
Following the Sabres' scrimmage Monday, coach Ralph Krueger confirmed what the hockey world suspected: Dylan Cozens is coming to Buffalo after he's done representing Canada at the IIHF World Junior Championship.
However, Krueger told reporters the Sabres have not decided where Jack Quinn will go after the tournament. Quinn, the team's first-round draft pick in October, is also playing for Canada, but the Ontario Hockey League moved back its start date for the season.
The timeline complicates matters. NHL protocols dictate that both players would have to quarantine for seven days upon arriving in Buffalo, which impacts their availability for training camp.
Schedule
The Sabres are off Tuesday and will return to the KeyBank Center ice for practice Wednesday. Their next intrasquad scrimmage is scheduled for Saturday at 7 p.m. All practices, scrimmages and games are closed to the public.