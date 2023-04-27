ROCHESTER – Leaning against a wall adjacent to the Rochester Americans' locker room in Blue Cross Arena, Jiri Kulich beamed as soon as he was asked Wednesday about the NHL debut of his teammate and close friend, Lukas Rousek.

Kulich was sitting in KeyBank Center last month with Columbus Blue Jackets prospect David Jiricek when Rousek scored on his first shift with the Buffalo Sabres in a game against the Montreal Canadiens. Among the best young players from the Czech Republic, Kulich and Jiricek exchanged high-fives as the crowd roared.

“That was amazing,” Kulich answered, wide-eyed, while shaking his head. “I was so happy for him, maybe even more so than if I played in the NHL. I still have to work hard, and we will see.”

Kulich’s tantalizing skill set, from the heavy left-handed shot to the power skating stride, helped him become only the fourth player in the history of the American Hockey League to total at least 20 goals in their 18-year-old season, and the first since Robert Dome accomplished the feat with Syracuse in 1997-98.

A 5-foot-11, 171-pound winger, Kulich totaled 24 goals and 46 points in 62 games before a lower-body injury forced him to miss the opening two games of the Amerks’ playoff series against the Syracuse Crunch. Down 2-0 in the best-of-five series, the Amerks need a win to stay alive, and they’ll rely on Kulich to be one of their difference-makers Friday in Game 3 at Blue Cross Arena.

Kulich isn’t satisfied by his play in the regular season. He’s still bothered by the struggles he endured at the start, when he amassed only six goals in 24 games because he loathed defending and couldn’t always find space to use his shot.

Kulich, who turned 19 this month, gradually improved without the puck. He learned how to successfully win puck battles. He began to shoot from the middle of the ice, as opposed to the perimeter. Frustration doesn’t cause him to lose focus as often as it did early on.

“Defensively, his habits have just grown immensely,” Amerks coach Seth Appert said. “He was a poor defensive player at the start of the year, just because it had never been important to him. And now, he understands how important it is. To be to be a great offensive player, you have to be a quality defensive player. He and I, we laugh when we watch video. I asked him when we were going over defensive clips, ‘Do you like playing defense?’ He's like, ‘No, I hate playing defense.' 'Exactly, so let's be good at it so you don't have to play it as often.' ”

Two years ago, Kulich couldn’t shoot an accurate one-timer. He didn’t have much of a shot, either. His father, Jaroslav, purchased a pad of synthetic ice for their backyard in Kadan, Czech Republic, and Kulich shot puck after puck while standing in the garden at his family’s home. Eventually, he developed the weapon he has used to author one of the best rookie seasons seen by fans in Rochester.

Last spring, Kulich captained Czechia at the IIHF Under-18 World Championship and led the tournament with nine goals in six games to earn MVP honors. The performance led Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams to try to trade up in the first round of the draft in June to select Kulich – twice.

A deal didn’t materialize, and Kulich was eventually selected 28th overall by Buffalo. The transition to North America was challenging. He didn’t know much English. The style of play was also different. Rousek and fellow Czech Matej Pekar were by Kulich’s side to offer encouraging words and advice. Rousek, 24, often communicates tips to Kulich on how to improve at 5-on-5 or on the power play.

“He's 18, now 19 years old, but he's a good shooter,” said Rousek, who played two games with the Sabres. “He just going to be better every season, and I have been teaching him about what's happened on the ice. ... He has very good potential to next year play in the NHL. He just has to keep working.”

The trip to World Juniors in December was a well-timed change of scenery for Kulich. Playing against his peers was an opportunity to reestablish the confidence and assertiveness that earned him a spot in Rochester. He helped Czechia win silver as one of its leaders and again received recognition as one of the top players at the tournament.

Kulich returned to Rochester on a mission to score in the AHL. He delivered 18 goals in the final 38 games, including five in a span of 11 games to help the Amerks overcome injuries and the loss of forward Anders Bjork in a trade to Chicago.

Through his film study and difficult lessons learned on the ice, the frustrating turnovers became less frequent. Kulich learned how to get the puck back when he or his teammates lost it around the opponent’s net.

“I think, after world juniors, I feel more comfortable in puck battles or physical game and more comfortable to shoot and help the team – put us in a position to score,” Kulich said. “It’s good to score 24 goals, but the first half of season was really hard for me. It’s nice to improve. I have to keep going, though.”

Kulich is one of the next young players expected to join the core of young players in Buffalo. Adams refused the Arizona Coyotes’ request to include Kulich or Matt Savoie in a trade for defenseman Jakob Chychrun, who was eventually dealt to Ottawa. Kulich tried to watch as many Sabres game as possible this season and marveled over the way their skilled players generated offense.

Kulich, like JJ Peterka last spring, can show Adams and coach Don Granato in the playoffs that he’s ready to join the Sabres next season.

“I think what's remarkable about his season is to do it at the age he's doing it,” Adams said of Kulich. “First of all, it's very rare for a player that age to even play in that league because of the rules and how it all works. ... I will kind of say what I said before: If we think it's right, and it's the best thing for him, we'll make sure that we have spot. But I also think that there's a lot still that he's learning as he comes along.”