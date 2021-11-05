Road trip redux: Five thoughts on Sabres' journey west as they come home

Seven goals over the last three games of the trip won't get the job done. The biggest breakthrough player to date has been Rasmus Asplund with four goals and eight points. Cozens has just one, putting him atop the list of guys who need to start finding the net pronto.

4. Tough to take the road

The Sabres are 4-1 in Buffalo and have been pleased at the atmosphere created in KeyBank Center even though the crowds have been the tiniest in franchise history. They're 1-3-1 on the road, where Granato can't get the matchups he wants and the forwards haven't been driving play on the forecheck.

Not having the last change is a big issue. So is communication. The Sabres have played in mostly sleepy visiting arenas thus far but that wasn't the case Thursday in Seattle, where a sellout crowd of more than 17,000 roared from start to finish. Granato pointed out it was a playoff-type atmosphere, the kind no one on the club has seen on the road since before the pandemic hit.

After the loss in San Jose, Granato fretted over easy goals his team gave up and how they changed momentum.

"You give something easy to the other team, it's more than giving it to the team," he said. "In some places, you're giving it to 18,000 people to get excited."