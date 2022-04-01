'RJ, RJ, RJ': KeyBank Center fans erupt as Rick Jeanneret goes to the rafters

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

A couple dozen alumni and former broadcast partners were stationed on the ice with Jeanneret. So were Sabres owners Terry and Kim Pegula, General Manager Kevyn Adams and family members representing Jeanneret's Memorial Auditorium broadcast partner Ted Darling.

The Pegulas, who wear the bulk of the Sabres' 11-year playoff drought in the eyes of fans, got booed when they were introduced, but Terry Pegula knew what to do as the crowd roared while Jeanneret made his entrance. Going to the microphone to try to speak, Pegula had no chance. So then he decided to exhort the crowd and it roared even more.

"I'm supposed to say something about Rick, but I think the crowd just said it all," said Pegula.

Sabres players entered the arena wearing suspenders and turtlenecks in honor of Jeanneret, who has become well-known over the years for wearing suspenders on the air. In uniform, the players watched the ceremony from their bench area and then came to center ice to raise their sticks in salute of Jeanneret when it ended.