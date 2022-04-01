RJ Night in KeyBank Center the beginning of a difficult April for the Sabres

When the ceremony honoring Rick Jeanneret is complete and the banner is raised to the rafters Friday night, the Buffalo Sabres have a game to play against another playoff team in front of a sold-out crowd in KeyBank Center.

The Sabres (24-33-11) will try to extend their point streak to eight games when they face the Nashville Predators (39-24-4) at 7 p.m. The previous meeting between the two teams ended with a 4-1 win for Buffalo in Bridgestone Arena.

Much has changed for the Sabres since that night in January. They went 8-3-3 in March, earning victories over Toronto, Minnesota, Vegas, Calgary, Vancouver, Pittsburgh and Chicago. Five of Buffalo's last six games have gone to overtime, including shootout losses to Washington and Winnipeg.

"I think our confidence has taken a leap forward," said Sabres winger Alex Tuch. "I think the game against Chicago really showed us that, 'Hey, ya know what, as long as we keep a positive attitude, as long as we never just give up.' ... To see us go down 4-0 against Chicago, and you could look down the bench and no one was hanging their heads. No one was like, 'It's over, it's 4-0.' Everyone was like, 'OK, well, let's go one goal at a time, let's go one shift at a time and see what we can do.'