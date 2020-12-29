Riley Sheahan joining Sabres on professional tryout for training camp

Buffalo Sabres General Manager Kevyn Adams is providing Ralph Krueger with reinforcements for a short training camp.

Riley Sheahan, a 29-year-old center with nine years of NHL experience, is joining the Sabres on a professional tryout contract for camp. A first-round draft pick of Detroit in 2010, Sheahan totaled eight goals with seven assists for 15 points in 66 games with the Edmonton Oilers last season.

Sheahan has totaled 66 goals with 98 assists in 513 career regular-season NHL games. The Sabres' first on-ice workout for training camp is scheduled for Friday.

He'll compete to be among the bottom-six forwards in the Sabres' lineup and could be an option for the taxi squad, a group of four-to-six players who will practice and travel with the team.

Sheahan played at Notre Dame when Sabres director of analytics Jason Nightingale was an assistant coach with the Fighting Irish. Since making his NHL debut during the 2011-12 season, Sheahan has played for the Red Wings, Pittsburgh Penguins, Florida Panthers and Oilers.

